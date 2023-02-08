High-profile gang member admits assaulting good samaritan

A high profile senior Mongrel Mob member who once enjoyed fleeting international fame for having ‘Notorious’ tattooed across his face, can now be revealed as the man who assaulted a good samaritan in Napier.

Poutawa ‘Puk’ Kireka, 35, appeared via audio-visual link before Judge Russell Collins in Napier District Court on Wednesday. He pleaded guilty to assaulting the man as well as kidnapping his partner, wounding her with intent to injure, and possession of cannabis for supply.

Kireka has had interim name suppression since being arrested after the assault. It was lifted when he entered guilty pleas on Wednesday.

He is accused of attacking a man aged in his late 70s, who stopped to assist a woman – the accused’s partner – in the early hours of Sunday, September 25.

The victim’s wife told Stuff that the man’s face was “unrecognisable” following the assault.

Stuff The same month Kireka began the Givealittle page, in 2019 he was found to be in possession of $109,000 cash and 10 grams of methamphetamine. (File photo)

The alleged assault took place around 4.30am. The couple were driving along Napier’s Marine Parade when they were confronted by a distressed woman in the middle of the road waving her hands and asking for help.

They picked the woman up and were taking her to safety, when the accused man allegedly drove his car in front of theirs and then assaulted the man in his car.

The victim was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital, then flown to Hutt Hospital, where he underwent facial surgery.

Stuff The car of the Hawke's Bay 'good samaritan' who was allegedly assaulted after picking up a distressed woman involved in a family harm incident. Supplied picture shows car after the man lost control of the car after being repeatedly hit in the face by the attacker.

The woman who waved the couple down was treated for facial cuts and bruises.

Kireka’s lawyer, Ron Mansfield, entered the guilty pleas and asked that convictions not be entered until sentencing.

Judge Collins ordered various reports and set down a sentencing date in May.

Kireka gained worldwide attention in mid-2019 after stating he was finding it difficult to find a job with “Notorious’’ tattooed across his face.

Rapper 50 Cent used his personal Instagram account to poke fun at Kireka’s tattoo.

Kireka said at the time: “I will always be a Mobster, but it's important to show we can have better lifestyles. I want to bring some of the others on board this better lifestyle.”

Kireka later started his own business (Fit2Guk) as a personal trainer. He was quoted elsewhere as saying he had not offended since turning his life around in 2017.

John Cowpland / Stuff Kireka became a personal trainer after gaining brief fame in 2019 (Published in 2019)

In June 2019, a Givealittle page was created to raise funds to help Kireka so he could “pursue a better education resulting in a job”.

Fifty-two people donated $1364 to the cause before the page was closed in January 2020.

The same month Kireka began the Givealittle page, he was found to be in possession of $109,000 cash and 10 grams of methamphetamine.

He was charged, but the charges were withdrawn because police erred when conducting their search warrant, meaning the evidence of the drugs and cash they found in Kireka’s possession was inadmissible.