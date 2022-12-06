Employee's theft a 'kick in the guts' for small family business

Connor Kenneth Wyatt, 25, used his former employer’s fuel card to buy himself petrol on 23 occasions. (File photo)

A boss who hired a Blenheim worker believing he was a changed man says it was “a kick in the guts” after the worker stole his fuel card and spent about $9000.

Connor Kenneth Wyatt, 25, of Blenheim, made 23 unauthorised transactions on the fuel card between April 25 and May 26, using the pin number he obtained while working for the company to buy fuel for himself.

He spent about $9000 in total, a police summary of facts said.

Wyatt admitted receiving and using a fuel card for pecuniary advantage and a charge of breaching community work at the Blenheim District Court on Monday. He had only done about half of 125 hours’ community work he was sentenced to in August 2020.

His former employer told the court he hired Wyatt knowing he had “issues” at his previous job, but he believed Wyatt was a "changed man" so he "gave him a go", at the small, close-knit irrigation business.

"After all, he had a young daughter," he told the court.

"I invested a lot of time and energy in Connor, personally and professionally ... So to have this crime happen is like a kick in the guts."

Aside from the "astronomical cost" of his spending, the business had to instal extra security measures, and the employer said it made him think twice about taking a chance on young workers, “which is a real shame because there may be other people out there who need a helping hand in life”.

It was only fair Wyatt be made to pay it all back, even if it took him five years, he said.

Wyatt’s lawyer John Holdaway said his client was “very, very sorry” for his actions and while he was not currently employed he was prepared to repay his former employer at $40 a week. At that rate it would take more than four years.

Wyatt was hoping his voluntary work spraying tussocks would turn into paid employment in the next few weeks, Holdaway said.

A pre-sentencing report said Wyatt had a history of drug use but he was trying to stay away from drugs and his old associates. Theft was not uncommon for people using drugs as they often ran up drug debts, Holdaway said.

The report also suggested community work was unsuitable for Wyatt. Holdaway said he found it difficult to avoid old associates at community work and also suffered from some anxieties. However Wyatt said probation told him there were other courses they could put him on that could be more suitable.

Judge Arthur Tompkins convicted and sentenced him to nine months’ supervision, and 100 hours’ community work, on top of the outstanding amount from the pre-existing sentence.

He was also ordered to pay $9000 in reparation.