86-year-old driver charged after woman hit by car in supermarket car park

Chelsea Ferguson getting treatment in Christchurch Hospital after she was hit by a car at the New World supermarket in Westport, in front of her daughters, including Tahlia, pictured.

An elderly driver has been charged after a woman and child were hit at a West Coast supermarket car park.

Chelsea Ferguson was hit by a car as she walked with her four children through Westport New World supermarket car park on November 15.

Police confirmed an 86-year-old man is facing two charges of careless driving causing injury. He is due to appear in Westport District Court in January.

Ferguson has had seven operations on her legs since after the incident, which happened just four hours after she had arrived from Australia to visit her family in Westport.

Ferguson was walking on the footpath with her four children. Three were walking ahead of her and she managed to push one out of the way before taking the full brunt of the oncoming car herself.

She underwent surgery on Monday to save her left leg, surgeons removing a muscle in her back and inserting it into her leg to replace lost muscle after her lower leg was left with no blood supply for six hours.

SUPPLIED Ferguson with her daughter Pip, who she pushed out of the way of an oncoming car.

In an online update her cousin said Ferguson was in a lot of pain.

Her sixth surgery on Friday went well as doctors were able to repair her shattered femur.

Supplied Ferguson, right, pictured with her family, was hit just hours after arriving from Australia.

Ferguson previously said her seventh operation, on Monday, would take up to eight hours and she would know within a week if it had succeeded in saving her leg.

She was told by the doctors that the operation had an 80% chance of success.

The next 12 months would be spent learning to walk again and regaining the strength in her back, she said.

Supplied Ferguson’s daughter Pip has an arm in a cast but is recovering well from her injuries.

She remains in a trauma unit in Christchurch Hospital with pins in her leg to stabilise the broken bones.

Ferguson, who has been living in Australia since 2008 and was a surrogate for a couple earlier this year, was grateful for the support of friends, family and the public.

A Givealittle page to raise money for the family had reached almost $47,000 in donations by 1pm on Tuesday.