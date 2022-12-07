Supreme Court cuts 28-year prison sentence for Northland meth maker

William Berkland’s jail term was cut for his “righthand man” role in a Wellington methamphetamine operation. (File photo)

The Supreme Court has reduced the prison terms for two methamphetamine offenders.

Brownie Joseph Harding​, now in his mid-40s, had been sentenced to 28½ years’ jail for making about 6.5kg of methamphetamine in a Northland operation that employed 11 people.

That term was cut to 21 years with the Supreme Court decision issued on Wednesday saying that the manufacturing operation was not of the most serious kind and lower courts had overestimated the blame Harding should bear.

In previous court decisions Harding was called a ''methamphetamine manufacturing mastermind'' and it was one of the largest operations yet uncovered in New Zealand.

Harding was arrested when a police operation against Headhunters gang members in Whangārei ended in December 2014.

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF Wellington police used undercover officers and bugged a gang member's flat leading to raids in April 2017 which netted more than 2kg of methamphetamine, and more than $500,000 cash. (First published April 2017)

William Allan Berkland, 50, had been sentenced to a total of 13 years and three months’ jail for his role helping the head of a methamphetamine operation run from one of Wellington’s northern suburbs.

The Supreme Court cut his sentence to eight years and eight months’ jail.

The court said Berkland did not have a significant profile in the operation, he did not have autonomy, decision-making ability and did not manage others.

It also gave Berkland credit for factors in his background – addiction, history of deprivation and trauma, and his efforts to rehabilitate.

He was a senior member of the Porirua Mongrel Mob and helped Steven Albert Blance, who ran a major methamphetamine ring from a heavily fortified social housing flat in Linden.

Simon Maude/Stuff Brownie Harding was sentenced in the High Court at Whangārei. (File photo)

Police investigated the pair and their contacts, through late 2016 and early 2017 when at least 15kg of the drug was bought for more than $5 million and sold for a profit of at least $1.55m, police said.

Berkland’s role included counting and concealing the money and standing in for Blance if he was absent.

His original jail term of 13 years and three months was reduced to 12 years and nine months' jail at an earlier appeal to take account of an administrative glitch that meant the sentencing judge had not received letters supportive of Berkland.