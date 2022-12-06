Wife's desperate plea for husband after string of offences

Matthew Mallinsin drank beer from his uncle’s fridge before urinating inside. (File photo)

Over three years, Matthew Mallinsin’s mental health and addiction problems spiralled, culminating in a spate of offences including an incident where he put his faeces on his uncle’s barbecue.

Mallinsin, 51, appeared via video link from Christchurch Prison in the Nelson District Court on Tuesday, sentenced on charges of burglary, wilful damage, threatening behaviour and assaulting police.

The summary of facts, read aloud by Judge Jo Rielly, covered incidents in July and August this year.

On July 21, Mallinsin went to his uncle’s home, Rielly said. While his uncle slept, Mallinsin stole items including a rug and a credit card.

Two days later, Mallinsin’s uncle tracked him down and the two men had a confrontation over the stolen goods.

Mallinsin approached his uncle, pushing his face into his, clenching his fists. He stared at his uncle for 10 seconds before hugging him, the summary said.

On July 25, Mallinsin returned to his uncle’s home at 1am. He went to the veranda and turned on the barbecue. Later, he told the police this was to warm himself.

“[He] then defecated around the area and then this was placed on the barbecue,” the summary said.

Mallison opened an outdoor fridge and drank some beer, before urinating in the fridge.

Following 13 family violence incidents since 2005, the majority of these this year, Mallinsin’s wife had a safety alarm installed.

On August 5, police responded to a safety alarm activation and found Mallinsin on the driveway of the property. When police told him he was detained, Mallinsin raised his fists aggressively, and was pepper sprayed and arrested by officers.

On August 11, Mallinsin crawled beneath his wife’s house, switching off the power, causing her safety alarm to activate. He then bashed her front door, shouting that he wanted his stuff back and that he was “going to get her and she had until tonight”.

The woman told police she was “terrified”.

In a hearing last week, Mallinsin’s wife had cried as she read her victim impact statement aloud in court.

The couple, who had been together for 21 years, were now separated “as friends”, she said.

Over three years, she had watched her husband’s mental health deteriorate. She’d made efforts to address his problems, but was unsuccessful. By July, she no longer felt safe having him at home.

“The feeling of taking away his shelter was gut-wrenching,” she said. “I carry a lot of guilt.”

She urged the court to consider Malinson’s mental health and addiction needs in sentencing.

“The Matt I know outside this episode has been empathetic and hard-working. Even though we are separated I will continue to support and care for Matt from afar.”

Judge Riley noted that although some of Malinson’s behaviour towards his wife had been “extremely frightening”, her overwhelming concern was for his well-being.

Mallinsin’s actions at his uncle’s house was “unacceptable”, Riley said.

“I hope you are disgusted by what you did.”

Riley acknowledged Mallinsin’s desire to seek help. “When you are not self-medicating it seems you are a hard-working person, a good husband, and someone others in your life care about.”

The time Mallinsin had spent in custody, “with forced abstinence” stood him in good stead for future rehabilitation, Riley said.

She sentenced him to 18 months intensive supervision.