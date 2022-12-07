Founders of far-right media platform Counterspin back in court

Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer, the founders and hosts of far-right media outlet Counterspin, entering the court building in Christchurch for their latest appearance on December 7, 2022

The co-founders of a far-right disinformation group who are charged with distributing objectionable material have appeared in court.

Kelvyn Alp, 51, and Hannah Spierer, 37, the founders and hosts of media outlet Counterspin, appeared in the Christchurch District Court on Wednesday charged with distributing an “objectionable publication”.

They were not asked to stand in the dock by Judge Mark Callaghan and remained in the public gallery.

Stuff Members of Anti-fascist Aotearoa meet police and hold a vigil against white supremacist terrorism, Islamaphobia and conspiracy theories in solidarity with Muslim whānau outside the Christchurch court building.

The pair also face lesser charges of failing to aid with a computer search and obstructing police.

They were remanded on bail to appear again on February 20 next year.

The discussion between counsel and the judge on Wednesday was suppressed.

In September the pair elected to have a trial by jury.

Stuff Anti-fascism campaigners meet police as they spread their message of inclusivity and tolerance outside the court.

Supporters of Alp and Spierer had been expected to attend Wednesday’s hearing and to gather outside the court building, and a number of police were stationed outside to head off any potential clashes between them and members of Anti-Fascist Aotearoa, who were holding a vigil outside.

In a statement ahead of the appearance, Sina Brown-Davis, of Anti-Fascist Aotearoa, said:

“We gather in the spirit of peace and aroha, steadfast in our commitment to oppose white supremacist violence in Aotearoa. We stand firmly for inclusivity, aroha and solidarity with minorities and vulnerable groups.

“As Counterspin Media return to court we are reminded of the real life and tragic consequences of unchecked hate speech, the March 15 white supremacist terror attack which leaves an indelible scar on New Zealand’s history.”

Stuff Police set up a series of barricades in anticipation of potential trouble outside the Christchurch court building in Christchurch.

Alp has promoted a conspiracy theory related to the 2019 Christchurch terror attack, in which 51 people were murdered by a white supremacist.

Under the Films, Videos and Publications Classification Act 1993, if found guilty of knowingly distributing or possessing an objectionable publication, Alp and Spierer could face up to 14 years’ imprisonment or a substantial fine.

Alp is charged with two counts of distributing an objectionable publication and one charge of failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search.

Stuff Alp and Spierer were photographed by media as they left the Christchurch court building after their appearance.

Spierer is charged with distributing an objectionable publication, failing to carry out obligations in relation to a computer search and obstructing police.

Court documents previously stated the pair are both living at a property in Woolston, Christchurch, and list Alp's occupation as consultant. No occupation is listed for Spierer.

They were arrested on August 25.