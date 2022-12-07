'Cruel and depraved': Man used charitable reputation to prey on young girl during art lessons

Paul Meek was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for abuse on a young girl, which lasted five years. (File photo)

A man used his charitable reputation to prey on a girl whose family trusted him, a court has heard.

Paul Gary Meek, 62, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison on Wednesday for the “cruel and depraved” assaults of a young girl, which occurred over several years under the guise of free art lessons.

From the age of seven until 11, the girl was groomed and violated by Meek, a former chef, who had volunteered for a Christchurch branch of a large charity.

Judge Michael Crosbie told the Christchurch District Court Meek had been introduced to the family in 2017 by a mutual friend at the charity as someone who could be trusted, but was now “like a demon” to them.

READ MORE:

* Child rapist who targeted girl jailed for 11 years

* Man committed indecencies on 13-year-old after online grooming

* Stalker Margaret Denise Kronfeld sentenced for 'disgraceful' harassment of ex-lover's wife



The family migrated to New Zealand only a couple of years prior to meeting him. Judge Crosbie, referencing a victim impact statement, said “you were really the only person they knew”.

“She regrets not telling her mum earlier and doesn’t know what held her back... she says it's over now and feels relieved about it.”

Frank Film The night Mike Riddell learned his teenage daughter had been raped by a stranger two years earlier, aged 11, “was like a bullet through the heart”. (Video first published in August 2021)

The victim had enjoyed art. Meek offered weekly lessons, which would become his “modus operandi” Judge Crosbie said.

The judge considered the numerous assaults to be premeditated. Meek occasionally babysat the victim while the mother was at work. The abuse only stopped after he was arrested.

Police were tipped off about the abuse by a non-family member. Judge Crosbie said the mother was shocked, and couldn’t eat or sleep for a long time.

“She blamed herself and went into a depression... you are like a demon to her now.”

Meek was sentenced on five counts of indecent assault, sexual violation, and rape.

Dean Kozanic/Stuff Paul Meek, right, pictured with Prime Minister John Key when touring a Housing NZ home. (file photo)

The final sentence followed a 45% discount for an early plea and other mitigating factors, such as his age and illness, which was a “likely terminal diagnosis” of cancer.

Judge Crosbie noted Meek never denied his offending, and assisted the police in explaining the extent and type of abuse he perpetrated over several years, beyond what police were aware of.

For over half a decade he had led a productive life, was a charity volunteer and had no criminal convictions.

Both Meek’s defence lawyer Josh Lucas and the Crown prosecutor accepted Meek appeared to show some genuine remorse for his offending.