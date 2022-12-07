Fake Facebook post alleging man was a paedophile leads to violent incident

Police attended an incident in Brighton, south of Dunedin, on Tuesday morning. (File photo)

It started with a Facebook post alleging a man was a paedophile; it ended with a violent incident involving a wrench pipe and a cricket bat, police being called out and possible charges.

A 28-year-old man received abusive messages from an “old acquaintance” who had also posted derogatory comments on the Dunedin News Facebook page, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

After receiving the messages, which alleged the man was a paedophile, he became fed-up and went to the man’s house in Brighton, south of Dunedin, with an accomplice “to confront him about it”, Bond said.

“Things got angry.”

The man took a wrench pipe and dented a car, while his associate assaulted the person behind the posts, which were made under a pseudonym. A cricket bat was also involved.

It is understood none of the men were injured.

The investigation is ongoing, and Bond said charges were likely.

He urged people to be mindful of what they posted on Facebook because they could be charged under the Harmful Digital Communications Act.