Man accused of murdering Auckland father and daughter still can't be named

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murder after two people were shot dead in West Auckland.

A man accused of murdering a father and daughter in West Auckland has been granted continued name suppression, but this may change if a judge rules otherwise.

The man was arrested and charged with murder after the father and daughter were found shot dead on July 15 in the suburb of Glendene.

His case was heard before Justice Neil Campbell at the Auckland High Court on Wednesday.

Defence counsel James Olsen asked the court for continued name suppression right through to the conclusion of his trial.

He said publication of the man’s name would prejudice his right to a fair trial.

Gabrielle McCulloch/Stuff A father and daughter were shot in Glendene on July 15.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock supported the name suppression, but asked that a decision be re-assessed in case circumstances changed.

McClintock said further name suppression should be in the hands of the trial judge at the start of trial, as opposed to the end.

Justice Campbell agreed and granted continued name suppression, until further order of the court.

A few of the victims’ family and friends were present at the hearing on Wednesday. The pair also cannot be named.

The accused had previously entered not guilty pleas through his lawyer Ron Mansfield KC.

The man is set to go to trial in October 2023.

Stuff understands the woman’s dog was also fatally shot in the incident.

Detective Inspector John Sutton previously said the accused was known to the victims.

The shot woman’s sister-in-law posted on social media on the morning after the shooting: “2 beautiful souls…gone…and just like that.

“Love you so much dad … it has been my absolute pleasure to have had the opportunity to call you my father-in-law.”

The sister-in-law said the woman was a “stunning princess”.

A close friend, who spent the morning of the shooting with the woman, just hours before the incident, said she had been excited about her future plans.

The friend said they walked the woman’s dog in the city and “had such a beautiful morning together”.