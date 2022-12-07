Man accused of fatally stabbing Christchurch dog walker appears in court on murder charge

Susan with her dog, Gibbs. Susan regularly walks her dog at Bexley Reserve, but after the stabbing walks with another person.

An 18-year-old man accused of stabbing a Christchurch dog walker who later died in hospital has appeared in court.

Bailey Messervy appeared at the Christchurch District Court via audio-visual link on Wednesday in front of Judge Raoul Neave.

The appearance was his first since a murder charge was brought against him following the death of his alleged victim, Nigel Wilson.

Wilson, aged in his 60s, was rushed to hospital after members of his family found him critically injured near the Pages Rd entrance to Bexley Reserve in the city’s east about 6.20am on November 14.

He died in Christchurch Hospital last Tuesday, police confirmed. An interim order suppressing his name lapsed on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a charge of wounding intent to cause grievous bodily harm against Messervy was withdrawn and replaced by a murder charge.

An application was made and granted for the case to be transferred to the High Court.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff A police officer escorts a dog walker who accidentally walked into a crime scene at Bexley Reserve. (File photo).

At his last appearance, Messervy’s lawyer, Tony Garrett, asked the court to make an order that his client be kept separate from other adult prisoners until his next court appearance. He did not elaborate on the reason this was sought.

The request was granted.

Police previously said Wilson was repeatedly stabbed while out walking his dog, in what they described as a “brutal” attack.

Members of his family went out looking for him after his dog, which was unharmed, returned home alone.

Messervy, 18, and a 23-year-old woman were arrested after police searched two properties in Corhampton St, Aranui, just 500m from the reserve, two days after the attack.

The woman has name suppression. She is charged with being an accessory to murder after the fact.

The victim lived a short walk from where he was attacked. His family had requested privacy, police said.

One of the children of the man who was stabbed launched a Givealittle page last month appealing for help from the public to cover costs associated with his death.

“We have dropped everything to be bedside with Dad and want to be in the position to grieve without the weight of financial stress on top of an already unfathomably difficult time,” a statement on the page said.

More than $12,000 has been raised so far.