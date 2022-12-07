Gun City ramraid the second burglary at the Christchurch store this year

A ramraid at a Christchurch gun store is the second time the arms dealer - one of the largest in the country - has been targeted by thieves in a little over six months.

Before dawn on Friday, a stolen car smashed through the fortified doors of Gun City on Cranford St. The thieves - thought to be a group of four people - stole a number of weapons, including crossbows, a machete and an airgun. Police are yet make any arrests in relation to the burglary.

Stuff has learned it’s not the first time the gun store has been targeted by thieves this year. On May 5, about 3.30am, ammunition and gun parts were stolen from a storage unit at the rear of the business.

Police allege two men had a hand in the burglary.

READ MORE:

* Ramraiders reverse into Gun City four times before leaving with stolen weapons

* 'We are not safe': Dairy owners feel under siege from ramraids and robberies

* Dairy owners across the country protest 'out of control' crime



The pair, aged 32 and 34, arrived in Picton in a suspected stolen car about 12 hours after the crime was committed, and boarded a ferry bound for Wellington. It’s thought they were en route to Auckland.

People were suspicious of the men's behaviour, and alerted police. They were arrested in relation to the stolen car when the ferry docked in Wellington. A search of bags they had with them revealed gun parts and ammunition that had been stolen from the Gun City storage unit.

The pair are working their way through the courts on charges related to the burglary.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff David Tipple claims South Island buinesses are being targeted by “raiders from the North Island”.

Gun City owner David Tipple wasn’t taking calls on Wednesday.

But in a series of text messages, he said the burglary suspects were “reported and identified before the ferry” and the ammunition taken was “100 year old ex-army brass cases and projectiles and a few rounds, not thousands”.

“They were going through the rubbish bins, in effect.”

Tipple also claimed via text businesses in the South Island were being targeted by “short term raiders from the North Island who often film the attacks”.

Police said a green Mazda Demio was used to smash through the doors of the Gun City store on Friday.

Four people were thought to be involved in the burglary. They fled in a stolen black Subaru Forester.

“We understand the concern around events involving firearms,” Detective Senior Sergeant Wells said on Friday.

“Police are treating this seriously and are pursuing a number of leads to identify these offenders and locate the items they've stolen.”

Police confirmed on Wednesday both vehicles used in the ramraid had been recovered, but no arrests had been made.

Tipple previously said the thieves stole archery equipment, a machete and an airgun in less than two minutes.

“We are still compiling the list of stolen items from the excellent video footage and stocktakes.”

“For 40 years our security has prevented burglary. Ram-raiders must be caught and punished in such a way that this crime is no longer attractive.”