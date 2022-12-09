Forestry company to pay $355,000 for offending that led to 'tsunami' of damage

The forestry company responsible for the worst offending in relation to the damage wrought during a storm on the East Coast has been fined $225,000 and ordered to pay victims $130,000.

Ernslaw One Ltd is the last of five companies to be sentenced by Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer for offending that led to widespread damage at Tolaga Bay in June 2018.

The companies had not taken necessary precautions to prevent forestry waste and debris being washed from the hills in Uawa Forest – inland of Tolaga Bay – and swept down rivers and streams to the coast.

The storm, in June 2018, saw forest debris destroy houses and roads, and damage bridges. About 400,000 cubic metres of woody debris was spread across the Uawa catchment, which feeds into the town of Tolaga Bay. Nearly 50,000 cubic metres of debris was deposited on the beach.

READ MORE:

* Forest company fined and council labelled 'disgraceful', but innocent farm still paying for clean-up

* Forest slash stretches all the way up east coast after heavy rain

* Hikurangi Forest Farms fined $379,000 over slash destruction

* Council's failure to monitor forestry company was 'reprehensible' - judge

* Tolaga Bay: A beach covered in forestry waste



The other four companies were fined between $124,700 and $379,000.

Crown prosecutor Michael Blaschke said the Tolaga Bay storm involved “an unprecedented scale of environmental offending”, and while the physical effects of offending by the other companies may have been greater, Ernslaw’s was more serious due to the level of breaches of consent conditions.

Murry Cave One of the sites on Ernslaw’s Uawa Forest that collapsed in the heavy rainstorm in June 2018.

“The extent of their non-compliance and the extent of their woeful management of this forest that drove the discharges that came off it was much higher than some of those other companies,” he said.

He noted that while the other companies had pleaded guilty, Ernslaw denied their offending and were going to defend their charges in a jury trial. It only entered guilty pleas in January, then had a disputed facts hearing in June.

Blaschke also noted that Ernslaw was one of the largest forest owners and the second-largest private landowner in the country, which had earned $53.8 million between 2014 and 2018.

That meant the company had the means “to do the right thing, to look after its forests, to maintain them adequately and to comply with resource consents”.

Murry Cave Debris from Ernslaw’s Uawa Forest overwhelmed Wigan Bridge, near Tolaga Bay in the storm.

Its failure to do so led to the damage and “tremendous toll” on the local community, he said.

“The people who live around the forest and who are the ones who are at risk from things if they go wrong, had an expectation that having been granted resource consents these companies will comply with them. That expectation has to be upheld,” he said.

He urged the judge to respond in a way that reflected the risk of harm from further offending “because forests in this country simply must be harvested in line with their consent conditions”.

Climate change raised the risk of similar events in the future and “it will happen again unless the forestry industry does much better”.

“We can’t let that happen”.

Ernslaw’s lawyer, Tim Conder, said the offending had been careless but not reckless and, due to remediation work carried out by the company since the storm, it would not happen again.

Murry Cave Debris from Ernslaw’s Uawa Forest in the Mangatoitoi Stream.

He said the company had made genuine efforts to make amends and its contributions made towards those affected and towards the clean-up had come close to the maximum fine that could be imposed.

The court heard a victim impact statement from a couple whose farm was severely affected by damage caused by Ernslaw’s actions.

The couple recounted waking to find their house flooded, and their property covered in rushing, forceful water.

“It was like an explosion of water, when a dam bursts. I thought it was a tsunami, but it was going the wrong way,” the man said.

He said his family had farmed the land for 62 years. After the storm it was covered with silt, forestry debris and logs.

Maarten Holl/Stuff Judge Brian Dwyer sentenced Ernslaw One Ltd in Gisborne on Friday. (File photo)

Paddocks were covered in silt, fences, drains and roads were washed away and the couple worked desperately in flood water to save dogs and stock.

They took Ernslaw management for a tour of the damage on their property. A week later they got a call from the company saying that they hadn’t been badly affected, and the company wasn’t responsible.

When the man began crying as he read his statement, his wife took over.

“We are emotionally drained ... We felt violated and we still do,” she said. “It’s nothing short of a miracle that we’re not dealing with a high death toll from this event.”

Judge Dwyer said it was a serious case of environmental offending and Ernslaw’s culpability was “very high”.

He noted the “obdurate position” taken by Ernslaw compared to the other forestry companies and gave it no discount for the $400,000 it had spent on remediation and other costs.

He fined the company $225,000. He ordered it to pay $50,000 emotional harm to one family and $50,000 to another family, and $10,000 to each of three other victims.

“I hope we do not see members of the forest industry before the court again in the future, particularly as I understand these forests are all being replanted and will again be harvested at some time,” Dwyer said.

At the start of the sentencing the Crown withdrew charges against Timbergrow Ltd, a company associated with Ernslaw Ltd.

After the sentencing Ernslaw chief executive officer Darren Mann said the company regretted the part they played in causing damage to neighbours and the community.

“We accept that we had failings in our operational procedures and could have done a lot better,” he said.

The company had undertaken remedial works since the event and had “put management procedures in place to minimise impacts from any such future weather events, including retiring land for native reversion and replanting alternative species on some of our more sensitive sites”.

“As an organisation, we are committed to ensuring best practice in our care of the land both now and into the future,” he said.

Other forestry companies prosecuted by Gisborne District Council following the June 2018 floods: