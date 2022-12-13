Two homeless people, a killing in a car park and what went wrong

Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, was fatally attacked in a Christchurch car park in January. (Published in June.)

The family of a schizophrenic man who killed a homeless woman always feared he would hurt someone, but thought it would be one of them, his ex-girlfriend says.

And Stuff has obtained documents that show experts were critical of the mental health care Richard Landkroon received in the days before he kicked Barbara Campbell to death in January in the make-shift camp she’d set up in a car park in New Brighton, Christchurch.

Landkroon, a rough sleeper, was charged with murder after the fatal assault.

In October, the 44-year-old, who had been in and out of mental health care for two decades, was found unfit to stand trial, but a High Court judge ruled that on the balance of probabilities he’d committed the crime. He was detained as a special patient in Hillmorton Hospital, a mental health facility.

After suppression protecting Landkroon’s identity was lifted last month, a former partner contacted Stuff, and said she was shocked to learn what he’d done.

“I was devastated for him, his family and of course Barbara’s family. Never, ever would I have thought he was capable of such violence. Clearly he was very, very unwell.”

The woman, who was in a relationship with Landkroon for several years about a decade ago, said he had mental health issues when they were together, but “I was never afraid of him, I never thought that he would hurt me”.

TYRONE SMITH/Supplied Barbara Campbell, shortly before she was allegedly murdered in New Brighton, Christchurch, in January.

“I knew a side to him which was kind and caring. He was empathetic to others, he loved music, the ocean, animals - he was very smart, but very naive.”

The woman said she met Landkroon in Hamilton via a dating site. Unbeknown to her at the time, he was homeless.

“There was this attraction, we just connected. Then I found out that he was sleeping rough and … he told me that his family had abandoned him. I probably took on more of a nurturing role … and he was comfortable with that.”

Landkroon was from a very religious family. He talked of being sexually abused as a child by someone from the church, and bullied and beaten up as a teenager. He’d struggled at school and never held down a steady job. He had accommodation at times, but it never seemed to last long.

“Once he’d start being unwell and hearing voices … he couldn’t be somewhere with other people, and he never had any money. It always turned out that someone would annoy him, and he’d have to move on. Living on the streets was his only option.”

SUPPLIED Barbara Campbell, also known as Rose, was killed while living on the street in New Brighton, Christchurch, in January.

The woman said she met Landkroon’s parents once, and they appeared to be at their wits end. He’d been verbally abusive towards them, and there had been incidents where he’d “scared them”, she said.

“He … blamed them for his suffering. They did everything possible to help him.. The family were always afraid something like this would happen, except they worried he would target them.”

By the time the woman parted ways with Landkroon in about 2014, he had been in and out of hospital several times and “he was starting to get a bit rugged”.

“He was unwell more than he was well. He was choosing to drink, he was choosing to smoke pot (cannabis) which is just not really a thing that he was able to do. He wasn’t violent, but he would come and yell, and he’d tell you about … voices and things like that. Over time his mental health was wearing us both down - I was exhausted and so was he. Quiet times were getting few and far between.”

The woman said it appeared Landkroon’s mental health had spiralled out of control after they stopped seeing each other, and he moved to Christchurch.

“They should have had him in a hospital. The mental health [system] … everything is outdated. Something needs to change, because he’s not the only one out there that’s killed [someone] because he’s not had the support.”

Prior to his arrest, Landkroon had substance abuse issues and an extensive history with the mental health system, which included more than 20 hospital admissions across two decades, and a schizophrenia diagnosis.

At the time of the attack, he was receiving mental health treatment on a voluntary basis in the community in Christchurch. His care was last reviewed at the Hereford Centre on January 7, five days before the murder, when it was noted he’d been abusive to his case manager over the festive season.

He indicated he hadn’t been taking his medication reliably, but it was agreed he could self discharge. But immediately following the appointment he rang the centre and asked to remain a patient there. (It’s unclear whether that was approved.)

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Justice Jonathan Eaton presided over the court case.

At a High Court hearing in October, Associate Professor James Foulds, and Dr Karen McDonnell, two expert psychiatrists who gave evidence that Landkroon was unfit to stand trial, both pointed to failings in the mental health care he’d received prior to the killing.

“Well, to be blunt, I believe the team that was looking after him did not fully appreciate the extent of his ongoing symptoms at that time,” Foulds told the court, according to documents obtained by Stuff.

He described the general psychiatric services as “beleaguered” and said “their ability to adequately care for people like Mr Landkroon has become seriously compromised in recent decades”.

In the past, Landkroon, and others like him, would have been cared for in secure psychiatric facilities, Foulds said.

Looking after them in the community meant they were exposed to drugs and alcohol, and often struggled to maintain a stable home, factors which complicated their treatment.

“I think adult psychiatric services are trying the best they can under very difficult circumstances … but in this case it appears to me, they were [not] even providing a basic treatment for the psychotic disorder itself, which either suggests they did not appreciate the seriousness of it or … they felt it was too difficult to enforce treatment, or they thought … [what] they were seeing was … a person with substance use problems and antisocial personality and not realising that underlying that was a serious mental impairment consistent with schizophrenia.”

McDonnell said she wanted to remain “really respectful of my colleagues because they’re working in a system that has systemic issues that would impact on ability to make these decisions”.

However, in reviewing Landkroon’s clinical file, a note from the January 7 appointment stating “there was no evidence of psychosis at review today”, “fails to acknowledge a longitudinal picture of a two-decade history of major mental illness with clear evidence of cardinal signs of schizophrenia”.

In McDonnell’s view, Landkroon had been “let down” by the system.

At the time of her death, Campbell, 46, also known as Rose, was estranged from her family, suffering from terminal bowel cancer and had battled alcoholism and mental health issues for many years.

She’d refused offers of help from social services, including emergency housing and financial assistance for medical treatment.

Some have questioned why she wasn’t being cared for in a secure facility.

On the day Campbell was killed, she spoke to police officers attending a disorder incident and asked them to help her move, because she was concerned about the behaviour of a group of men who’d been harassing her.

They didn’t because they didn’t have capacity, and less than two hours later, one of the three men, Landkroon, kicked her to death.

Police previously said the actions of the officers involved were “appropriate based on the information they had at the time”.

A coronial inquiry is likely to explore any failings in the care Landkroon and Campbell received prior to the killing.

Stuff has previously reported that staffing issues have caused critical bed shortages at in-patient units at Hillmorton Hospital.