Senior Mongols member fatally coward-punched, stomped man who 'disrespected' gang at New Year party

Lyndon Paul Sheed at his trial for the murder of Kane Wayman earlier this year. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter.

A senior patched Mongols member who fatally coward-punched a man who “disrespected” the motorcycle gang at a New Year’s party has been jailed.

Lyndon Paul Sheed, 43, was sentenced in the High Court at Christchurch on Thursday, after a jury found him guilty in September of the manslaughter of Kane Alan Wayman, 46.

Justice Cameron Mander sentenced Sheed to five years and six months’ imprisonment.

Sheed, his daughter Elizabeth (Liz) Adora Sheed and Mitchell Thomas Carston were jointly charged with Wayman’s murder and went to trial. Liz Sheed and Carston were acquitted.

READ MORE:

* Killing of gang rival in Whanganui territory dispute was manslaughter, jury decides

* One murder charge dropped in New Year's Day gang murder case

* Four murder-accused plead not guilty to New Year's killing at gang pad



Wayman was dropped off at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition in his white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day 2021. He had serious head injuries and died a short time later.

Wayman, who was formerly in a relationship with Liz Sheed, had the previous night gone to a party with her at the South Island headquarters of the Mongols motorcycle gang. There, he was subject to a fatal attack after “disrespecting” the gang in a series of comments, the Crown said.

Lyndon Sheed discovered Wayman being confronted by an unidentified man in the early hours of the morning and, instead of de-escalating the conflict as a senior member of the gang, he joined in. He punched Wayman to the ground before stomping on him with at least two others.

In a victim impact statement, Wayman’s mother Adele Stokes told the court her son’s loss in such a brutal manner would be something his family would “never come to terms with.”

Supplied Kane Alan Wayman, 46, was dropped at Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition by a woman driving a white Mercedes early on New Year’s Day 2021.

“He didn’t deserve to be taken from us in the way he did… we’ll remember him for his kind soul. I just wish someone had the gumption to step in, I know Kane would’ve stepped in,” her statement said.

Her son wanted to be liked and “always went with the flow”, she said.

“Any sentence will never be enough.”

The beating was a culmination of Wayman’s comments about the Mongols gang in the weeks leading up to his death and, particularly, on the night he died, the Crown argued.

Wayman had consumed large amounts of alcohol, ecstasy and methamphetamine at the party and made several comments that did not go down well with some attendees, the court heard.

Animosity was building towards Wayman as the night went on, the jury was told.

The Crown case was focussed on a witness – who has name suppression – who went to the party with both Wayman and Elizabeth Sheed.

They were inside the pad early on New Year’s Day when they heard yelling and swearing from the driveway, they said.

The witness said they ran outside and saw several men – including Lyndon Sheed – punching, kicking and stomping on Wayman until he was unresponsive.

Police searching the Burnham property the next day found bloodstains on the driveway. The blood matched that of Wayman. Lyndon Sheed’s fingerprints were also found on Wayman’s car.

Justice Mander called the assault a “senseless act of violence”.

“You did not try to stop what was going on. You proceeded to deliver a king hit to Mr Wayman, causing him to fall to the ground, and three of you then began to proceed to punch and kick Wayman while he was on the ground.

“The jury concluded the king hit knocked Wayman out and rendered him defenceless while on the ground.

“You had a position of authority over other members of the gang, and could’ve de-escalated the violence, but instead did the opposite.”