Police dive squad combs Petone Beach for 'items of interest' in Craig McKelvie homicide case

Craig McKelvie was found with mortal injuries at a house on Mason St, Lower Hutt, on October 14. (File photo from 2006).

A Lower Hutt homicide investigation has seen the national police dive squad brought in to search a stretch of Petone Beach.

Members of the dive squad were seen searching the foreshore near the beach’s wharf area on Thursday morning in relation to the death of 52-year-old Craig McKelvie​.

An investigation was launched after McKelvie was found at a Mason St address in Moera, Lower Hutt, on the night of October 14 after being seriously assaulted. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

Information from the public had led police to the wharf area to search for “items of interest to the investigation”, Detective Senior Sergeant Todd​ said in a statement.

“We believe these items would assist our investigation to find out exactly what happened the night Mr McKelvie was injured," Todd said.

Todd thanked members of the public who had come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Last month police revealed on TVNZ’s Ten 7 programme that it appeared McKelvie, and the other occupants of a blue 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander had been followed to Mason St where he was attacked with a knife.

Police/Supplied Police are appealing for sightings of a black 2004 Honda Odyssey, registration JCT923, in relation to the death of Craig McKelvie in Lower Hutt. (File photo)

Police have several CCTV sightings of a 2004 Black Honda Odyssey – registration JCT923 – following the Outlander to the address and both vehicles leaving a short time later around 10pm on October 14, with a wounded McKelvie left to find refuge in a nearby house.

The Honda Odyssey was found last Friday at an address in Lower Hutt after a tip-off led police to execute a search warrant.

Todd said Information could be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.