Police dive squad searching Petone Beach fail to find 'items of interest' in Craig McKelvie homicide case

The national police dive squad conducts a search near Petone Beach wharf for items of interest related to Craig McKelvie's murder in Lower Hutt.

The national police dive squad on Thursday searched a stretch of Petone Beach as part of a Lower Hutt homicide investigation.

Members of the dive squad were seen searching the foreshore near the beach’s wharf area on Thursday morning in relation to the death of 52-year-old Craig McKelvie​.

Shortly after 11am four divers, supported by a crew from Maritime NZ, began a grid search along the western side of the 383-metre long Petone Beach wharf, currently closed due to structural issues.

Several couples out walking their dogs watched on from the beach with the sea at low tide.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police searched the area after receiving information about ‘an item of interest’ from the public.

An investigation was launched after McKelvie was found at a Mason St address in Moera, Lower Hutt, on the night of October 14 after being seriously assaulted. He later died from his injuries in hospital.

Information from the public had led police to the wharf area to search for “items of interest to the investigation”, Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Todd​ said in a statement.

“We believe these items would assist our investigation to find out exactly what happened the night Mr McKelvie was injured," Todd said.

A police spokesperson said the search did not locate “anything of note” and wider inquiries into his death were ongoing.

Todd thanked members of the public who had come forward with information and assisted with the investigation so far.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Craig McKelvie was found with mortal injuries at a house on Mason St, Lower Hutt, on October 14. (File photo from 2006).

Last month police revealed on TVNZ’s Ten 7 programme that it appeared McKelvie, and the other occupants of a blue 2006 Mitsubishi Outlander had been followed to Mason St where he was attacked with a knife.

Police have several CCTV sightings of a 2004 Black Honda Odyssey – registration JCT923 – following the Outlander to the address and both vehicles leaving a short time later around 10pm on October 14, with a wounded McKelvie left to find refuge in a nearby house.

The Honda Odyssey was found last Friday at an address in Lower Hutt after a tip-off led police to execute a search warrant.

Todd said Information could be provided via 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting file number 221015/8888.