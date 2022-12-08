Badly damaged Lindauer paintings could take years to restore, expert says

Two Gottfried Lindauer paintings have been returned to their owner after being stolen in 2017.

A family member of famed painter Gottfried Lindaeur is pleased two of his paintings have been recovered following a brazen heist, but sad at the condition they’ve been left in.

Lindauer’s paintings of Māori elders Chief Ngātai-Raure and Chieftainess Ngātai-Raure were stolen from the International Art Centre in Auckland’s Parnell in April 2017.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard announced on Wednesday the paintings had been returned to their rightful owner after an intermediary contacted the police.

Sarah Hillary, the principal conservator at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki, said she found out about the return of the paintings after a member of Lindauer’s family sent her a link to a news report.

“They were really pleased they’d been found but really sad at the state they’re in.”

Supplied Sarah Hillary says the paintings have been badly damaged.

Hillary has extensively researched Lindauer and his painting techniques through her years at the gallery and travelled to Europe to meet with curators over there.

“We were able to find out a lot more about his techniques which is really useful for anyone doing conservation of the work and identifying forgeries of the work.”

The conservator said there were numerous holes and scratches in the paintings.

“It will be a very detailed process to restore them and you’ll never be able to get rid of all the damage.”

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Principal conservator Sarah Hillary has done extensive research on Lindauer’s paintings.

Hillary previously assessed and treated the paintings of Chief Ngātai-Raure and Chieftainess Ngātai-Raure back in 2008 and 2014 and has records to help whoever restores them.

She had not yet been approached, but said she was more than happy to share the extensive information she had gathered.

She was unable to put a number on the cost, but said it could take months, even years, to restore the pieces.

“With conservation it’s good to allow a long time rather than rush it.”

While art crime was rare in New Zealand, Hillary said it was a real shame when paintings are stolen.

“There isn’t a lot of hope for them if they’re hidden away like that,” she said.

“I guess what worries me is that it’s very hard to sell stolen work, so I’m not sure if people know there is very limited opportunity to make money out of it and all you’re going to do is damage the artwork.”

Beard told media further investigative and forensic work to identify those responsible for the burglary was ongoing.

“Despite extensive inquiries being conducted at the time no one has yet been charged,” he said.

“Loyalties change over time and there may be people out there that know those responsible for the burglary.”