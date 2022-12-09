The body of Jacob Ramsay, 33, was found at a rural South Taranaki property on July 31. His homicide is one of six investigated by Taranaki police this year.

Two men have pleaded guilty to the killing of a Taranaki farmworker.

Jacob Ramsay’s body was found at an Upper Kina Rd address in Oaonui, South Taranaki on July 31, this year.

The 33-year-old father-of-three was employed as a farmworker at the time of his death.

As a result of a police homicide investigation, William Mark Candy, 39, was charged with murder and kidnapping, while 18-year-old Ethan Webster was charged with murder.

READ MORE:

* Two men plead guilty to murder of Taranaki farmworker

* Taranaki murder accused granted further adjournment



ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Clockwise from left, William Candy, Ethan Webster and Jodie Shannon Hughes, during a previous appearance in the High Court at New Plymouth. (File Photo)

On Friday, Candy and Webster appeared before Justice Andru Isac in the High Court at New Plymouth, where they pleaded guilty to the charges they each faced.

During the pair’s arraignment on the charges, the court heard the murder and kidnapping took place on July 29.

A third person, Jodie Shannon Hughes, 30, has also been charged but pleaded not guilty to murder, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, kidnapping and burglary.

She will face a High Court trial next year.

All three defendants appeared in person in court, and a large presence of Ramsay’s family were in the public gallery for the hearing, including his wife Sarah.

Police detectives involved in the case were also present.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff The trio charged after Jacob Ramsay’s death appeared in the High Court at New Plymouth on Friday. (File Photo)

Justice Isac convicted Candy and Webster and remanded them in custody, ahead of their sentencing on March 6.

In terms of the circumstances of what happened to Ramsay, an agreed summary of facts for Candy and Webster will be available for reporting at sentencing, the judge stated.

Ramsay’s death is one of six homicide investigations carried out in Taranaki this year, all of which have resulted in arrests and are before the court.

The latest was launched after the death of Lionel Peat at an Albion St address in Hāwera on December 3.

A 34-year-old, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with murder and is back in court on January 20.