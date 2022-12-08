Scientist who repeatedly raped multiple women over a decade jailed

Leo Calder-Knight, a research and development scientist according to his LinkedIn page, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years for the repeated sexual assault and rape of three women over nearly a decade.

Leo Calder-Knight, 27, was sentenced by the Christchurch District Court on Thursday on four representative charges of unlawful sexual connection, three representative charges of rape and one representative charge of indecent assault.

Judge Michael Crosbie sentenced him to 13 years and six months’ imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of six years and nine months.

The charges related to three victims and spanned the decade from 2010 to 2020.

Two of the victims read emotional victim impact statements detailing how Calder-Knight’s behaviour had traumatised them.

The first victim told the court she was assaulted physically, sexually and emotionally by Calder-Knight between 2012 and 2014, which had a detrimental impact on her mental health.

He forced himself upon her several times, despite her saying no, and she woke up more than once to him having sex with her, the summary of facts said.

His physical and verbal assaults caused her to develop an eating disorder.

“Although it was almost a decade ago, my stomach still drops when I see someone who looks like him... I was struggling to accept myself, and he made me feel deeply ashamed.”

The second victim said Calder-Knight was not the first person to rape her, bringing up the deeply rooted trauma and paranoia instilled in her. The trauma would last for her lifetime, she said.

In 2020, she was forced sexually by him in public places on multiple occasions. She would say no and he would reply “you’re going to” or “let me” or would simply ignore her and continue, the summary of facts said.

He also performed acts on her that she did not consent to.

“He was in my life for less than a month but will continue to harm me for the rest of my life,” she said.

“The trauma will never go away. I’m hyper-vigilant... it makes me angry how much work I had to do to get this man off the streets. It became my responsibility to protect other women, when he should be the one responsible for not raping women.”

A third victim did not speak in court.

Between 2017 and 2020, she woke to him having sex with her multiple times, and he ignored her pleas to stop, the summary of facts said. He also performed sexual acts on her while her young daughter was in bed with them.

He continued with these acts despite her pleas for him to stop.

On one occasion during consensual sex, he poured vodka over her face, causing a burning feeling and stopping her ability to breathe. She went to get water and he followed her and continued indecently assaulting her, the summary said.

In sentencing Calder-Knight, Judge Crosbie said he found his offending was both degrading and cruel.

He acknowledged the bravery of the victims who gave statements.

“You’re survivors. You’re both very talented people, are well-supported, and hopefully at the other end of all of this, you’ll have your dignity, strength and life back,” the judge told them.

According to his LinkedIn page, Calder-Knight is a research and development scientist.

He was the victim of an assault while in prison awaiting sentencing, the court heard.