Fourth man arrested four months after homophobic attack on pink church

While broader hate speech legislation is expected to be announced, drawing up specific offences for more serious hate crime isn't on the agenda. (video first published in December 2020)

The fourth man alleged to be responsible for a homophobic and anti-Semitic attack on a former church on the West Coast has been charged – four months after the incident.

Nathaniel Romanos, 26, has been charged with intentional damage and is due to reappear in the Wellington District Court in January for a case review hearing.

Police confirmed they had arrested the fourth man allegedly involved in vandalising the pink building on the West Coast in June after a judge said it was troubling he had not been charged.

Two of the other men arrested escaped conviction and the third would be sentenced in Greymouth on Friday.

READ MORE:

* Our rainbow community is under attack, I am asking you to pay attention

* 'Hate crime' victim didn't see apology letters before offenders escaped conviction

* Two men escape conviction for homophobic, anti-semitic attack on Greymouth's pink church



Joanne Naish/Stuff Gloria, a pink church in Greymouth, hosts poetry readings, dance parties and creative art.

Romanos’ alleged involvement was noted in the police summary of facts and the court heard the police file had been sent to Wellington, where he lived, but it took four months for him to be arrested.

New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses said she was “very pleased” the fourth alleged offender had been found.

In October, Dillan Jay Pattinson, 20, and Zacharaiah David Burges-Short, 21, were discharged without conviction by Greymouth District Court Judge Hix for one charge each of intentional damage.

Stuff From left, Dillan Jay Pattinson, Zachariah David Burges-Short and Dane Alexander Lokes arriving at the Greymouth District Court on charges of intentionally damaging Greymouth's pink church.

Dane Alexander Lokes pleaded guilty to intentional damage and was remanded for sentencing on Friday. His lawyer previously told the court Lokes did not attend a restorative justice conference or engage with his lawyer because he was suffering from anxiety and caring for his father.

The old church, painted bright pink and named Gloria in Blaketown, Greymouth, is owned by poet and artist Sam Duckor-Jones, who has said it is a public artwork and a “a temple of non-denominational queer celebration”.

It was daubed with anti-Semitic and homophobic messages on June 2, including a bible quote that threatens death.

A rainbow flag staked on the front lawn was also set alight.

The church was formerly St Andrew’s Church, built in 1938 and deconsecrated in 2018.

It hosts poetry readings, dance parties and creative art.