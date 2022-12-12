Meth use tipped to be dropping after post-lockdown peak

Northland District Health Board meth clinician Cordelia Waetford explains how methamphetamine is addictive and how treatment helps. (Video first published in January 2020).

Yet-to-be released numbers will show methamphetamine use is dropping in New Zealand after a post-lockdown P boom, police claim.

“Wastewater results from January to June 2022 indicate an increase in consumption of MDMA, methamphetamine and cocaine,” says an August briefing to Police Minister Chris Hipkins, released under the Official Information Act.

“The increase in methamphetamine is likely linked to increases in global supply and domestic availability,” the briefing said.

While more-recent testing results are not yet out, a statement from an unnamed police spokesperson said August and September testing showed methamphetamine use was down when compared to the last year.

It was believed that the reduction was due to availability. Police did not think there was a decrease in international supply.

Research shows that the impact of methamphetamine – also called meth and P – reaches well beyond the users themselves, with the Hipkins briefing highlighting that offenders with meth offences committed 5.4 times more crime and 7.2 times more crime harm than non-meth offenders.

"Methamphetamine use is driving a considerable amount of crime in New Zealand with the consequent victimisation and other associated impacts on policing, and the criminal justice system.”

The increased methamphetamine use was matched by more detections of cocaine and MDMA but meth raised the most concerns with police due to its negative impacts on society and the revenue it provides to gangs and organised crime groups.

A 2022 State of the Nation report by the Drug Foundation found those in lower socio-economic demographics were much more likely to use meth. For example, women in the poorest neighbourhoods were 18 times more-likely to use it than women in richer neighbourhoods.

The supply into New Zealand dropped during the 2020 lockdown, but supply was not affected in the late-2021 the report found.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said about 1.3% of New Zealanders – about 54,000 people – used methamphetamine in the last year but only about one-quarter used it regularly.

Supply of methamphetamine was disrupted by Covid-19 but that was followed by a “temporary spike” in availability. A decrease in supply could sometimes be a good thing, she said.

“However, if demand hasn't declined, this could mean a shift to other substances, so it’s not a given that this is a good thing, unfortunately.”

Party drug MDMA – essentially ecstasy – is on the rise in New Zealand but a May spike came after someone seemingly flushed about $1.7 million of the party drug down a central Auckland toilet.

When Customs intercepted 5kg of the drug at the border in 2017 it was given a street value of $2.1m, giving the amount down the wastewater system – about 4kg – an estimated value of $1.7m.

The police briefing to Hipkins shows that wastewater testing was done in May – covering 33 sites nationally and 66% of the population – when a spike in MDMA was found.

This was the highest amount since testing began in November 2018 with a proviso.

“In an unusual occurrence, a large proportion of MDMA detected at the central Auckland site (approximately 4kgs) was likely the result of a dumping event where product had entered the sewer network without being consumed.”

It was deemed as being dumped prior to being used because there was no following increase in metabolite, a by-product of using MDMA.