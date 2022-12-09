Driver who threw goats down ramp, injuring 11, says day 'always going to end in carnage'

Eleven goats and kids were injured when the stock truck driver threw them down a loading ramp after a long day’s travel in a major rainstorm. (File photo)

Stock truck drivers need more support from employers and depot workers, a judge said after sentencing a driver for his brutal treatment of goats that were thrown down an unloading ramp.

Eleven adult goats or kids were injured in the incident that came at the end of a long day’s travel in a major rainstorm, and a Cook Strait ferry crossing, according to the prosecution by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

“It was always going to end in carnage,” 56-year-old Wayne Raymond Patterson said after the May 30 incident.

The Marlborough driver with 20 years’ experience had admitted two charges of cruel ill-treatment of the goats, and appeared for sentencing in the Christchurch District Court on Thursday where Judge John Brandts-Giesen fined him $3600.

The judge called on his own rural experience, saying: “I know how difficult goats are to handle. These were feral goats. You find that most goats, on a good day, are feral.”

He said Patterson had not wanted to go ahead with the job of transporting 580 feral goats from Ashburton, during a torrential rain event, but expected he would have been under pressure from the employer and customer to get the job done.

It was important for drivers to articulate their concerns about whether a job should go ahead, and for employers to back them up.

“I’m surprised people present didn’t stop you or help you unload these goats and that is a factor I take into consideration,” the judge said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff The driver had not wanted to go ahead with the job of transporting 580 feral goats during the torrential rain event.

“Patterson was stressed and that was made worse by people who were standing around and weren’t giving you much assistance.”

MPI prosecutor Leandra Fiennes said: “Denunciation and deterrence are important, given the animal victims.”

Judge Brandts-Giesen said: “New Zealand’s reputation as a clean and green country also requires good stockmanship practices to be observed.”

Patterson checked on the goats at Kaikōura and Blenheim, but the judge said his inspection was “probably too cursory”, looking only at the truck’s lowest level. Some dead goats were found when the unloading went ahead in Wellington.

The unloading was captured on CCTV footage and seen by people at the depot.

Patterson threw goats and kids down the unloading ramp, causing injuries, pain and distress according to MPI. Some adult goats landed on kids or were dragged across the top of them.

Patterson co-operated with investigators from MPI and told them he had had a “shattering day, and it was always going to end in carnage”.

Judge Brandts-Giesen reduced the fine for Patterson’s early guilty pleas, his lack of any previous convictions, and his remorse.

In a statement after the sentencing, MPI’s Murray Pridham said the animals would have suffered signifiant stress and pain.

"Most people in charge of animals do the right thing and treat them with care. We’d expect [Thursday's] sentence will send a strong message to all who transport animals – there’s always witnesses, and you’ll be held accountable for your actions.

“There is simply no excuse for handling the animals this way.”