'Deeply painful': Cemetery searching for 21 families whose plaques were stolen

Eighty-five bronze plaques bearing the names of 99 people were stolen in May last year. (File photo)

Caretakers of an Auckland church cemetery are searching for 21 families whose bronze memorial plaques were stolen last year.

Lesley Anderson​, the people’s warden for St Andrew’s Church in Epsom, discovered the plaques had been stolen in May 2021.

Some had been in place since the 1950s.

The Reverend Sarah Stevens-Cross​, Vicar of St Andrew’s, Epsom​, said 85 plaques bearing the names of 99 people had been taken.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Replacing the plaques had been a “deeply painful” process for the families, said Sarah Stevens-Cross. (File photo)

“50 have been replaced, but we have 25 people who we don’t have contacts for, but that's only 21 families as some are related,” she said.

Families who had historic connections with the parish or well-known families in the community had been reached out to, but they didn’t have current contact details for some.

Stevens-Cross said having to replace the plaques had been a “deeply painful” process for the families involved.

“There was a lot of heartbreak. Some of the families were extremely pragmatic and fine about getting the plaques replaced but for others, it was deeply painful,” she said.

“From our perspective, these plaques and ashes are laid here, in our care as a parish community. We work hard to honour that and keep the graveyard looking beautiful.

“To have it disrespected by others on our watch is heartbreaking,” Stevens-Cross said.

A 34-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man were arrested in May last year in connection to the thefts.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Crosses have been made for WW1 veterans buried in a Thames cemetery without headstones.

The woman was charged with receiving the stolen plaques and was sentenced to one year of intensive supervision and four months' community detention.

The charges against the man were withdrawn.

A police spokesperson said as the matter had been through the court process, police were not currently involved.

The church has published a list of names of people whose families it has not been able to find since the plaques were stolen.