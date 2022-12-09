New Zealand's accommodation of Muslim faith in mosque terror attack case deemed 'groundbreaking'

The sentencing of the March 15, 2019 terrorist attacker was a defining moment for the survivors, who Maha Galal says came up with all the ways in which they wanted to take back control and move forward. (Originally published on Aug 28, 2020)

The way New Zealand’s judicial system met the needs of the Muslim community during the mosque terror attack case may provide a model for the rest of the world, academics say.

At Brenton Tarrant’s sentencing for the murder of 51 people at the Christchurch High Court in August 2020, the system was tasked with balancing the principles of open justice against the need to prevent the hearing becoming a touchstone for white supremacists.

The way the Islamic faith was accommodated by state agencies, the courts and New Zealand media was “groundbreaking” and could be used as a model worldwide, a New Zealand Law Journal study has found.

“We believe the ways in which the judicial system met the needs of the Muslim community may provide a model not only for courts in dealing with communities of faith but with any group that has been collectively targeted by terrorists,” media law scholars Dr Gavin Ellis and Dr Denis Muller found.

According to the article, the New Zealand courts were faced with several imperatives. It had to ensure it delivered a fair and dignified process and would be recognised internationally as having done so. It needed to minimise the risk of re-traumatising victims and families, while giving them a voice.

The New Zealand justice system drew on Norway’s experience with the trial of Anders Breivik in 2012. This was given added relevance by Breivik being mentioned directly in the terrorist’s manifesto.

However, absent in the Norwegian case was the faith and culture of the Christchurch victims. Islam was a focus for the attacker and way of life for the victims and families, and the way this was handled by New Zealand state agencies and court was “in our view, groundbreaking,” the article said.

George Heard/Stuff The Masjid Al Noor Mosque on Deans Ave. (File photo).

Another element to balance was respecting the right of the media to report while minimising the risks of re-traumatising the victims and their families.

“To a very great extent, these tensions were resolved by a remarkable degree of co-operation between the court system and the New Zealand media,” it said.

Key to this was the New Zealand Media and Courts Committee, the article found.

Established in 2001, its composition – five judges, six senior media representatives, representatives of the Office of the Chief Justice, and a senior registry official – was a measure of the importance attached to it by both the judiciary and mainstream media organisations.

The Committee was essential in agreements between media on how the case would be reported.

The second foundation on which the co-operation in New Zealand rested was the voluntary adoption by New Zealand’s five largest media organisations of the protocol for covering the case. This was developed in April 2019, the month after the attack, and was the work of the Media Freedom Committee.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Justice Cameron Mander presided over the terrorist’s sentencing and issued a number of minutes in the lead up to media to ensure the rights of victims were upheld while also not spreading the terrorist’s ideology. (File photo).

It was born out of the desire to report on the case while not relaying his white supremacist views.

“This culture of restraint by the media reflects a preparedness to act collaboratively for the common good and to set aside their usual competitiveness in order to do so.”

There was no live coverage of the proceedings and two daily windows for reporting.

Overseas media were also ordered to comply with the same regulations, and all did so.

“The fact that none of the recipients broke the agreement or court orders suggests that this system of registration and delivery could be usefully employed in other jurisdictions in high-profile proceedings with international interest.”

The full extent of proceedings related to the Christchurch mosque attacks has yet to play out. The coronial inquest hearing was scheduled to begin in May 2023 but on November 3, 2022, the terrorist filed an appeal against his conviction and sentence.