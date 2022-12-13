$25,000 spend on Queenstown jet boat prosecution that ended in $1500 fine

Screen grabs from a video of jet boater Timothy Dermott O'Sullivan, 43, taking his jet boat down the Nevis rapids on the Kawarau River. He was fined $1500.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council spent $25,000 prosecuting a jet boat driver who was ultimately issued with a $1500 fine.

A council spokesman confirmed that North Island-based law firm Meredith O'Connell was engaged to undertake the prosecution of jet boater Timothy Dermott O'Sullivan.

O’Sullivan admitted breaking the council’s navigation safety bylaw when he traversed a section of the Kawarau River known as the Nevis rapids in his jet boat a year ago.

The rapids are popular with kayakers and a bylaw prevents powered vessels using the river without an exemption.

O’Sullivan was in radio contact with friends who assured him the river was clear of other users.

The daring escapade was recorded and shared on YouTube.

Council spokesperson Sam White said engaging a local law firm to undertake the prosecution would not have been cheaper.

Supplied The Kawarau River as it runs through Gibbston, near Queenstown.

The council had its own in-house legal team and engaged different legal firms, some of which were local and others based outside the district, he said.

“The decision is based on the specific circumstances of individual cases and the relevant expertise of each firm.

“This was a situation where council needed to act to enforce its bylaw in order to maintain safety and law and order in that particular part of the river,” he said.