Man charged with attempted murder after woman hospitalised with critical injuries

A woman is in a critical condition after an incident in Invercargill and a man has been charged with attempted murder.

Police were called to a report of assault at a property at Mavora Cres, Heidelburg on Friday night.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy of Invercargill said a woman was found at the scene and taken to hospital with critical injuries.

A 51-year-old man who was known to the woman had since been charged with wounding with intent to caused grievous bodily harm, and attempted murder.

The man was to appear in Invercargill District Court on Saturday.

A scene examination at the property was also under way on Saturday, with ESR.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident were ongoing.

As the matter was before the courts, McCloy said the police would not comment further.