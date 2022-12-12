Drunk golfer enters wrong house, takes swing at resident

Police picked-up a drunk golfer after he assaulted a man at a Dunedin property, thinking he was at his mother’s house.

A golfer was so drunk he forgot where his own mother lived, assaulting a stranger in his own home.

The bizarre incident occurred after the 27-year-old spent Saturday playing golf and drinking at St Clair, Dunedin, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

He then walked home ‘’to what he thought was his mother’s address’’ on Forbury Rd, at 10.10pm.

However, he in fact entered a different property, where he was challenged by the actual occupant.

The resident was punched by the drunken intruder, ‘’who thought it was a strange man in his mother’s house’’.

The drunk man then tried his luck at other houses and banged on their doors, prompting the police call-out.

‘’He was located and arrested in a confused and intoxicated state.’’

Bond confirmed the man’s mother lived nearby.

And he also had a timely reminder.

‘’Don’t drink to excess to the point where you don’t know what your own mother’s house looks like.’’

The man was to be referred to Te Pae Oranga Iwi community panels, which aims to prevent reoffending.