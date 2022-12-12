Man on a cheesecake mission was four times over the limit

Wayne Gardner told police he was on his way to Pak ‘n Save to pick up a cheesecake.

Four times over the legal alcohol driving limit, Wayne Donald Gardner told police he was on his way to Pak ‘n Save to pick up a cheesecake. Hours later, he crashed his vehicle, again four times over the limit.

Gardner, 48, pleaded guilty to careless driving, driving while suspended, and two charges of drink-driving in Nelson District Court on Monday.

The police summary of facts show that Gardner has previous drink-driving charges dating back to 2006.

At 2.55pm on August 27, Gardner was driving on State Highway 1 at Spring Creek when he was stopped by police.

A breath test revealed Gardner was four times over the legal alcohol driving limit, registering 1093 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, the summary said.

Gardner told police he had had three beers before driving, and was on his way to pick up a cheesecake from Pak ‘n Save.

The following morning at 5.30am, Gardner was driving north on State Highway 1 at Tumarina, when he crossed the centre line, crashing his car into a bank.

He was airlifted to Nelson Hospital, where a blood sample showed he was more than four times over the legal limit.

Ahead of Gardner’s February 20 sentencing, Judge Jo Rielly ordered pre sentence reports, alcohol and drug reports, and ordered Gardner not to drive a vehicle.