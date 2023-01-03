More meth pipes than you can shake a shank at - long list of seized items at Hamilton courthouses revealed

Information released under the Official Information Act reveals a long list of prohibited items confiscated from people entering the Hamilton District Court.

From meth pipes and knuckle dusters, people have been trying to take all sorts of prohibited items through the doors of Hamilton’s courthouses.

And whether they are things the court-goers have forgotten about, or are being deliberately snuck in, court security officers are having to be increasingly on their guard to stop trouble before it happens.

Information obtained from the Ministry of Justice under the auspices of the Official Information Act has revealed that, over the last three years, an absolute miscellanea of items have been confiscated from people entering the Hamilton District Court and the nearby High Court.

NZ POLICE Knuckle dusters like these can cause a lot of damage and are definitely not wanted in the Hamilton District Court.

It’s a list that reads like a rewritten Twelve Days of Christmas: Five rounds of ammo, four bags of white crystals, three hunting knives, two knuckle dusters and a taser-modified key fob.

There are also credit card knives, flick knives, pocket knives, butterfly knives, “shanks”, a cutthroat razor, fire crackers, a cannabis grinder with cannabis, needles and used needles, a “converted teaspoon”, and more meth pipes than you can shake another meth pipe at.

Although they did not make the Hamilton DC list of acquisitions, scissors, screwdrivers, knitting needles and any kind of steel cutlery are also verboten.

It is a given that anyone who brings knuckle dusters into the courthouse will have it quickly taken from them, and will soon be subject to the attentions of the police. But some seemingly innocuous items may soon be non grata as well.

In November, a chocolate chip muffin was used as a missile in the court, after a man sitting in the public gallery lost his temper during a sentencing. It was a spontaneous act of defiance that was met with a swift response from the court security officers.

About a dozen court security officers (CSOs) are employed at the Hamilton District Court and the nearby High Court – and also cover the smaller “satellite” courts in Thames, Te Awamutu, Te Kūiti, Morrinsville, Huntly and Taumarunui.

As well as ensuring everyone in court is behaving themselves, they are expert at detecting and confiscating prohibited items, as anyone who has run the gamut of metal detectors at the court entrance can attest.

But it wasn’t always like this.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff Court security officer have only been a regular sight in the Hamilton District Court since early 2000.

It seems unlikely, but CSOs were not introduced until the passing of the Courts Security Act in 1999 – and then only in 10 of the country’s 70 courts.

The bill was introduced to Parliament following tragic circumstances – the fatal stabbing of Margaret Bennellick by her estranged partner John La Roche in the foyer of the Palmerston North Family Court the previous year.

The Hamilton District Court began advertising for security staff in November 1999, soon after the legislation was passed.

The officers would have the power to search and detain people on court grounds, and will be uniformed and armed with handcuffs, the Waikato Times reported at the time.

“Courts Department spokesman Barry Ebert would not say how many officers will be placed at Hamilton because that could create a security risk.”

A subsequent story revealed four had been employed.

vzwer/123rf Numerous knives have knowingly and unknowingly been brought into court. Security officers have confiscated a considerable collection of cutlery (file photo).

To say the facility had, until that time, a pretty poor reputation for security would be an understatement. In 1996 prisoners were found stoned on drugs in the holding cells.

Just months earlier, five prisoners smashed their way out of the same holding cells and sparked a police hunt.

It wasn’t long before the CSOs began proving their worth. In August 2000, the paper recorded that a man with links to a quasi-military group called the Armed Intervention Force caused a ruckus when he tried to escape from the Hamilton courthouse.

He vaulted the dock and ran from the courtroom during a late Friday afternoon sitting. After a struggle, he was brought to the ground in a waiting area by police, who sprayed his face with pepper spray.

NZ Police Tokotoko, like this exquisite item from Dunedin, were formerly unwelcome in the courtrooms of the Hamilton District Court.

The CSOs were again in the news that October, when they had to intervene when a man brought “a large wooden stick, about 1.5m long” into the courtroom.

The stick referred to in that story was a tokotoko – a walking stick carried by those with authority to speak in public. The man who had it was in court to support a relative charged with the murder of Hamilton man Paropkari Lal.

As the Waikato Times reported, after ignoring repeated requests by Judge Merelina Burnett to be silent and still refusing to give the “stick” up, the man was removed from the courtroom by police and security staff.

“He returned after a short adjournment without the stick. However, he was removed again after he tried to speak in court over the judge.”

Security in the country’s courts (as well as airports and other facilities) were tightened in the wake of the September 11 attacks in the United States in 2001, and were further bumped up following the 2019 Christchurch massacre.

123RF/Stuff A muffin was used as a missile in the Hamilton District Court in November, after a man sitting in the public gallery of a courtroom lost his temper during a sentencing.

Ministry communications staff did not respond to Stuff requests to speak to the Hamilton-based CSOs, allow pictures of the items that had been confiscated, or reveal if anything had changed following the muffin-throwing incident.

In response to Stuff inquiries, Maeve Neilson, the general manager of health, safety and security at Te Tāhū o te Ture (The Ministry of Justice) said the organisation took its obligations to ensure the wellbeing of everyone working in or visiting the courts seriously.

“We do this by protecting people within our sites against harm by eliminating or minimising risks as much as is reasonably practicable.

“As part of this, te Tāhū sets conditions of entry for people attending court in line with the Court Protocols that the Judiciary set. These conditions of entry are regularly reviewed and updated,” she said.

“Court Security Officers (CSOs) support the safety and wellbeing of kaimahi, participants, the judiciary, and others who come to our courthouses.

“They do this in different ways including security screening, patrolling, enforcing court rules and protocols, and responding to security incidents. In the majority of courts, CSOs are the first point of contact with people entering the courts. This means across te motu they are interacting with tens of thousands of people every month,” Neilson said.

“CSOs receive in-depth training from a dedicated Health, Safety and Security team to teach them different ways to manage situations and reduce them from escalating further.

“Wherever possible CSOs will try to verbally de-escalate situations, and focus on mana-inducing kōrero to reduce the situation from escalating to a more serious level. They are trained in a range of techniques to keep themselves and others safe.”