Disqualified driver back behind the wheel, earning his 11th conviction

A man who has been caught driving while disqualified almost a dozen times has earned another conviction.

Brandon Gary Hefferen, 31, pleaded guilty in Nelson District Court on Monday to driving while disqualified – his 11th such offence.

In July 2018, Stuff reported that Hefferen had 10 previous convictions for driving while disqualified or suspended. At the time, a judge told him he had a "death wish" and warned him more offending could earn him a prison sentence.

Regarding the current charge, the police summary of facts said Hefferen's latest driving disqualification, a six-month ban, was issued on June 3, 2022.

On October 4, Hefferen was driving on Bolt Rd, Tāhunanui, when police spotted him driving faster than the 50kph limit and pulled him over on Parkers Rd, the summary said.

Hefferen admitted he was disqualified. He told police he was driving his unlicensed partner and their baby to his mother's Nelson address, so she could look after the boy while they slept.

Judge Jo Rielly said she was pleased to hear Hefferen was engaging with local agencies to try and get support. She ordered a pre sentence report ahead of Hefferen's 20 February sentencing.