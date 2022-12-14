Case of woman accused of suitcase murders to be called at High Court

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The case of the South Korean woman charged after the bodies of two children were found in suitcases is set to be called at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

The woman, 42, arrived in New Zealand last month and appeared at the Manukau District Court facing two charges of murder.

She has interim name suppression.

Strict suppression orders also prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

The woman was extradited from South Korea, where she had been held since September.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of South Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a New Zealand family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The woman first appeared at the Manukau District Court on November 30.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

South Korean police say the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records show she had returned to South Korea in 2018.

South Korean police had said it was suspected she could be the mother of the two victims, as her past address in New Zealand was registered to the storage unit where the suitcases were kept.