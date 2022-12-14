Woman accused of suitcase murders pleads not guilty

South Korean police arrested a woman over the deaths of two children whose bodies were found in suitcases in New Zealand.

The South Korean woman charged after the bodies of two children were found in suitcases has pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in 2024.

The woman, 42, arrived in New Zealand last month after being extradited from South Korea. She faces two charges of murder.

Her lawyer, Chris Wilkinson-Smith, entered not guilty pleas on the woman’s behalf.

The woman did not appear at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday, but Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for April 2024.

Wilkinson-Smith sought continued name suppression for the woman.

A hearing on the matter was set down for February.

Strict suppression orders also prevent media from revealing the children’s identities. Those orders were made by the coroner following an application from members of the children’s wider family.

The woman, the children’s mother, was earlier extradited from South Korea, where she had been held since September.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The woman first appeared at the Manukau District Court on November 30.

The woman was arrested at a southern port city of South Korea in September, based on a domestic court warrant issued after New Zealand requested her provisional arrest.

The children’s bodies were discovered in August after a south Auckland family bought abandoned goods, including two suitcases, from a storage unit in an online auction.

The children were between 5 and 10 years old and had been dead for years, police said.

The suitcases had been in storage in Auckland for at least three or four years.

South Korean police said the woman was born in South Korea and later moved to New Zealand, where she gained citizenship.

Immigration records showed she returned to South Korea in 2018.

The woman’s first court appearance in New Zealand was at the Manukau District Court on November 30.