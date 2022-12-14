Not guilty pleas after fatal stabbing of Sandringham dairy worker

Sandringham locals gather and sing outside Rose Cottage Superette after a fatal stabbing at the dairy in central Auckland.

The three men charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of dairy worker Janak Patel have pleaded not guilty and will go to trial in 2024.

Patel, of Hamilton, was attacked in the street near the Rose Cottage Superette in Auckland’s Sandringham on November 23, and later died.

He was looking after the dairy while the owners were overseas.

A 34-year-old man has been charged with Patel’s murder, as well as aggravated robbery.

Henry Fred and Shane Henry Tane can now be named as the duo accused of robbery.

All three appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday morning in front of Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of all three men by their lawyers and the trio were remanded in custody.

Justice Fitzgerald set a trial date down for five weeks in May 2024.

Nicholas Wintour, who is acting on behalf of the man accused of Patel’s murder, sought interim name suppression.

GEORGE HEAGNEY/Stuff People held vigils around the country to pay their respects to dairy worker Janak Patel, who was fatally stabbed in Auckland.

The death of Patel rocked the Sandringham community. Dozens of flowers and keepsakes were left in front of the Rose Cottage Superette.

People held vigils around the country to pay their respects to Patel.

Dairy and Business Owners Group Sunny Kaushal said Patel was newly married and in the prime of his life.

“The family are absolutely devastated by their loss,” Kaushal said. “His wife is so young, she’s traumatised.”

Detective Inspector Scott Beard previously thanked members of the community “who [have] gotten in touch with information to assist our work to hold these offenders to account”.