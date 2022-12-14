Man charged over alleged West Auckland hit-and-run can be named

One person died after being struck by a vehicle.

A man charged with murder and firearms offences after an alleged hit-and-run in West Auckland can now be named.

A person died on the footpath after allegedly being hit by a vehicle on Glendale Rd, Glen Eden on November 23.

Brayden Andrew Towler, 27, appeared on Wednesday at the High Court at Auckland where his lawyer, Adam Couchman, entered not guilty pleas on his behalf.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald set a trial date down for March 2024 and remanded Towler in custody.

Before paramedics could arrive at the scene of the crash, a personal trainer from a nearby gym provided emergency first aid.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Brayden Andrew Towler appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Wednesday.

Marc Rainbow told Radio NZ a colleague witnessed the event unfold and told him there had been a hit-and-run outside the gym.

“I ran to the victim and started CPR,” he said.

Rainbow said he was unsure if the man was still alive when he reached him.

Stuff A person died after allegedly being struck by a vehicle in Glendale Road, Glen Eden on Wednesday afternoon.

Nurses from the medical centre across the road joined him and they alternated compressions, he said.

Rainbow said they worked on the victim for about five minutes before a doctor told Rainbow to step away, saying the man had died.