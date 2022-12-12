Police search for two men in relation to Christchurch seaside stabbing

Police are asking for the publicâs help to identify two men they believe can assist with their investigation into a stabbing in New Brighton on Saturday evening.

Police are looking for two men after a stabbing in the Christchurch seaside of suburb New Brighton on Saturday night.

A man was attacked outside a bar in New Brighton Mall after an altercation with the two men, said Detective Mike McKellow.

The man was taken to Christchurch Hospital to have surgery and is in a stable condition.

NZ Police/Stuff The incident occurred outside a bar at New Brighton Mall.

One of the suspects was described as Caucasian, police said, of a tall build and wearing a basketball singlet. The other was described as being Māori or Polynesian, and may have facial tattoos.

CCTV footage released shows people near when the incident occurred.

“We are keen to speak with them to see if they can assist our investigation team.”

Anyone with information about the incident should contact 105, quoting file number 221210/9321, or provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.