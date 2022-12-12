No arrests over shootings in suburban Christchurch that left residents scared to go outside

Police investigate after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch overnight on Friday and Saturday, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

Police are still investigating after a spate of gun violence that saw properties in Christchurch targeted over the weekend.

As of Monday evening no arrests had been made, a spokesperson said.

Houses in three different neighbourhoods in the city were left riddled with bullet holes after two nights of gun violence saw shots fired at four homes, one targeted by mistake.

The violence unfolded in four separate incidents.

Officers were called to properties on Hammond Pl in Spreydon and Gayhurst Rd in Dallington at about 10.30pm on Friday.

On Saturday, between 10.30pm and 11pm, they were again called to Hammond Pl – the same house as the previous night – and also to Broadbent St in Riccarton.

No one was injured.

Despite fears of further violence on Sunday night – which saw officers flooding the streets to reassure the public – there were no further incidents.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at four homes in Christchurch on Friday and Saturday evenings, including this one in Hammond Pl, Spreydon.

Police believe the incidents are connected and are working to establish the full circumstances of what has occurred, said Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells.

Wells said on Sunday that those responsible were not randomly shooting at good people, they were targeted attacks, apart from the mistaken identity.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact 105, quoting file number 221210/6364, or can provide anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.