Police disappointed as dangerous driving caught in Te Tauihu

Five drivers travelling at more than 140kmh had their license immediately suspended when they were caught at police checkpoints in Te Tauihu over the weekend.

Now, Nelson-Tasman police are urging people not to drink and drive after the disappointing checkpoint results in Nelson, Motueka and Wakefield on Friday and Saturday night, where more than 2000 breath tests were conducted.

Along with the speeding drivers, 14 were caught with excess breath alcohol, 10 weren’t wearing seatbelts, and five were using their cellphones.

Acting Tasman Road Policing manager Senior Sergeant Hamish Chapman said it was a disappointing result heading into Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Drink drivers caught 'well over the limit' before midday on a Thursday

* Man on a cheesecake mission was four times over the limit

* Community detention for sixth drink-driving conviction



“The majority of motorists were doing all the right things – wearing their seatbelt, not driving while impaired, not using cellphones when driving, and driving to the conditions and speed limits.”

Fourteen people drink-driving was too many, and if people had any doubt about whether they should drive then they shouldn’t do it, he said.

“Motorists can expect to see Police out any time anywhere, on roads across the Tasman district right throughout the summer, to ensure everyone gets to their destination safely.

“The more we can be out there influencing behaviours like wearing seatbelts, not speeding, driving free of distraction and not driving while impaired, the safer we all are.”