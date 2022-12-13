Gang associate who ran synthetic cannabis 'shop' sentenced and released

Police seized over 3kg of synthetic cannabis following several raids as part of Operation Ellerslie.

A Black Power gang associate who ran an sophisticated synthetic cannabis “shop” out of a Kāinga Ora unit with a daily turnover as high as $6000 has been sentenced and released from prison.

Jacob Edward Keelan, 61, appeared for sentencing at the Christchurch District Court in front of Judge Raoul Neave on Tuesday after admitting his involvement with the faux small business in September.

His charges included participating in an organised criminal group, possession of a class C and/or other drug for supply, receiving stolen property, offensive behaviour and driving while disqualified.

Due to Keelan already serving a combined 18 months in prison and on electronically monitored bail, Judge Raoul Neave sentenced him to 12 months intensive supervision and effectively released him.

“The defendant has served his punishment as it were,” Judge Neave said.

Keelan was a street-level dealer, supplying and making a financial profit from buyers who were addicted users of synthetic drugs, the summary of facts said.

Several others also charged in relation to the same Operation Ellerslie investigation, who police allege were supplying synthetic drugs to Keelan, have pleaded not guilty and have name suppression.

Jacob Keelan's customers could pay as little as $10 per visit for a bag of synthetic cannabis.

Operation Ellerslie

In August 2021 the Canterbury Organised Crime Unit began an investigation into the suspected supply of synthetic drugs in Christchurch, dubbed Operation Ellerslie. Their initial target was Keelan, a 61-year-old Black Power gang affiliate.

From August 30 to September 10 police intercepted his private communications and watched him covertly.

The investigation confirmed Keelan was heavily involved in the supply of synthetic drugs in south Christchurch.

Keelan would buy synthetic drugs for his “shop” and for his own personal distribution line from a person he referred to as “The Chinaman”.

He and The Chinaman would meet in various public locations such as supermarket or mall car parks to re-supply, as often as three times a day.

Keelan would communicate with The Chinaman through the secretive online social media platform Telegram.

But police alleged The Chinaman was actually two men – dealers who were the face of the wholesale synthetic drug supply business, which was managed by a third person.

The Chinaman, under direction from their boss, would allegedly meet with and supply various Canterbury-based buyers of synthetic drugs, including Keelan.

The two men who made up “The Chinaman” job-shared to ensure business could be conducted seven days a week, driving their Toyota Prius, which they shared, to meet with buyers and distribute their product from 9am to 9pm.

‘The Shop’

Keelan ran “the shop” from a Kāinga Ora unit – which was not where he lived – as his main supply hub.

Keelan was selling 0.7gram bags of synthetic drugs for $10. The summary of facts said a “heavily addicted user” of synthetic drugs could consume up to 30 bags of synthetic drugs daily.

Police said he was responsible for the daily supply of between 100g to 500g of synthetic drugs – quantities that were enough to supply more than 700 people a day.

It was estimated the shop’s daily financial turnover ranged from $1000 up to $6000.

A woman associated with Keelan staffed the shop – where she lived – and ran it seven days a week. She would regularly report back to him when either stock was getting low or cash holdings were getting high, and he would deal with it.

On September 9 last year, shortly before midday, Keelan told the woman he would drop 38 packs off to her.

Jacob Keelan's business could supply up to 700 synthetic users a day, creating a daily turnover as high as $6000.

About half an hour later police searched the shop. The woman was inside and police found 37 bags of synthetic cannabis in a plastic bag.

By 5.46pm the shop was back open for business, selling to customers from a vehicle parked outside the address and staffed by two of Keelan’s associates. It stayed open until 11pm that night.

It wasn’t just money that Keelan would take as payment for synthetic drugs. One user organised to trade his son’s taiaha (a traditional Māori weapon) in exchange for a five-pack.

The operation didn’t come without risk. On one occasion, on the morning of September 1 last year, the shop was robbed.

Keelan arranged for one of his associates to “sort out” the two men involved, telling him he will pay him “what needs to be paid to be sorted”.

In the summary of facts, police said Keelan had shown himself to be “an astute small business owner/operator”.

“He is able to effectively manage the human resources side of his business to ensure his shop is always staffed by calling on various friends and associates to assist him.”