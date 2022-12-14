'A wolf in sheep's clothing': Nurse quits amid vulnerable patient's sex claims

Tineke Foley, pictured with her late father Peter, complained she was abused by a nurse in 2009. Five months later she killed herself. The allegation she made was not substantiated, but the nurse is again under investigation.

A senior nurse who recently resigned after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a vulnerable mental health patient was investigated by police and health authorities more than a decade ago, but was allowed to continue working.

Stuff understands the fresh complaint about the Christchurch nurse emerged several months ago, but he was first linked to the 2010 suicide of a patient whose claims he’d sexually abused her were never substantiated by police in a botched investigation.

Suppression orders related to that case prevent the nurse from being named, but the family of 33-year-old Tineke Foley, the woman who died, believe she was let down by a system that protected a “devious” man.

“I’m very distressed, but not shocked,” Foley’s 75-year-old mother Ebony said on Tuesday, when Stuff alerted her to the new complaint about the nurse. “We always said a leopard doesn’t change his spots.”

Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand interim South Island regional director Peter Bramley said the latest allegations about the nurse had been treated “extremely seriously”.

He was no longer employed by the agency, police were investigating, and the matter had been referred to the Nursing Council, Bramley said.

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation and the Health and Disability Commissioner’s office had also been advised.

Bramley acknowledged the allegations might be upsetting for some people to read, and encouraged them to seek help if needed.

He said it would be “inappropriate” to answer detailed questions from Stuff about the case, while the matter was investigated.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ebony Foley, 75, whose daughter Tineke killed herself in 2010, five months after she complained she was sexually abused by a nurse.

Police declined to comment, and the Nursing Council did not respond to a series of emailed questions.

The nurse’s name no longer appears on the Register of Practising Nurses. Stuff was unable to reach him for comment.

Foley, who had an extensive history of mental illness, complained to police in 2009 that she’d been sexually abused by the nurse while she was a patient at a Christchurch mental health facility.

She was interviewed by a detective the next day, but her allegations were never substantiated, and five months later, on March 25, 2010, she killed herself.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Ebony Foley, 75, holds a self-portrait of Tineke.

In a note she left for her parents, Ebony and Peter, Foley asked for “justice”.

The pair contacted police and asked them about their investigation into the allegations their daughter had made. They also complained to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

A coroner’s finding, obtained by Stuff, shows a senior staff member at the mental health facility felt Foley had an “obsession” with the nurse, and that they thought police were satisfied that the allegations were the “delusional belief of a sick and vulnerable young woman”.

When a detective contacted the nurse and advised him of the complaint he replied that it was “all a load of nonsense”. The officer agreed, the coroner’s finding says, and stopped pursuing the matter.

After Foley’s death, a more senior detective took over the investigation, but concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the nurse.

Stuff Tineke Foley’s last Christmas with her family.

The Nursing Council did not accept “the allegations were supported by cogent and compelling evidence”, and considered no further action was warranted.

However, the IPCA found significant shortcomings with the police investigation, and the detectives involved were reprimanded.

A police professional standards manager told a 2012 coronial inquest that a police review of the case found the detective who first looked into Foley’s complaint “formed a mindset” about her claims within a matter of hours.

She was not medically examined, nor interviewed according to adult sexual assault investigation guidelines, in which the detective was not trained, the professional standards manager said.

RNZ RNZ's podcast The Detail dives into the state of mental health units, and the eye-watering price tags to repair its crumbling infrastructure. (First published June 14, 2021)

A detective inspector who reviewed the investigation found: “The investigator should have appreciated the vulnerability of the victim in this case ... [she] was the 'perfect victim', because of her lack of credibility in any complaint.”

The coroner found the “lack of resolution regarding the allegation of sexual abuse impacted further on Ms Foley’s already negative view of some aspects of her treatment” and her willingness to be admitted again to a mental health facility.

Ebony Foley said she had no doubt the allegations her daughter – a talented musician and artist – made about the “manipulative and dangerous” nurse were true.

He was like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, she said. He was well-presented and seemed nice, but behind closed doors he was “extraordinarily devious” and “knew how to play her”.

“If it hadn’t been for [the nurse] she’d still be here, so he’s got a lot to answer for.”

Foley said she was “absolutely gutted and furious” with the system that had allowed the man to return to work and continue dealing with vulnerable patients.

“They protected him. They covered their own backs at the expense of our daughter’s life.

“I feel desperately sorry for … any other women who have been abused by him.”

