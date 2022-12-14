No prison rehabilitation programme or psych assessment on release for LynnMall terrorist

Ahamed Aathill Mohammed Samsudeen injured seven people in a supermarket attack before he was shot dead by police.

Radicalised, isolated and having spent months in a cell segregated from fellow inmates, Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen emerged from prison an angry man.

He was out on bail in July 2021 for an alleged attack on three prison guards but was also the subject of a sentence of supervision, having been convicted of possessing Isis videos.

Part of that sentence required him to undergo a psychological assessment.

It never happened.

The Coordinated Review released on Wednesday found that while no expense was spared on a surveillance by a group of highly trained police officers and monitoring by the Security Intelligence Service, Corrections failed to impose part of his sentence.

“Mr Samsudeen’s sentence of supervision required him to attend and engage in a rehabilitative assessment, including a psychological assessment, and to attend any subsequent recommended treatment or programme as directed by his probation officer or treatment provider.

“However, we found that Corrections did not try to implement this condition with enough urgency,” said the report.

Stuff Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen stabbed six shoppers at the Countdown supermarket in New Lynn, Auckland, before he was shot dead by police on September 3, 2021.

A week after his release from prison, Samsudeen made contact with a psychologist he had previously seen in prison.

That psychologist told the report writers that Samsudeen was “still angry” about the police. He also seemed more “faith oriented”, telling the psychologist that “God will prevail”.

Samsudeen is said to have told the psychologist that he didn’t need any further contact.

“This call did not fulfil his sentencing condition that he receive a rehabilitative and psychological assessment, but Corrections did not follow up on this point until six weeks later.”

In mid-August Corrections staff contacted the police, to discuss how Samsudeen’s psychological needs could be met.

Police engaged a forensic psychiatrist to carry out a risk assessment, based on their files.

“The psychiatrist suggested that this should have been done much earlier, ideally before Mr Samsudeen’s release,” says the report. The psychiatrist’s report would never be completed.

Kathryn George/Stuff Aathill Samsudeen was shot dead by undercover police after stabbing shoppers in an Isis-inspired attack at an Auckland supermarket.

Samsudeen’s psychologist told the report writers that he was contacted by Corrections towards the end of August.

“The psychologist told us he wondered why it had taken Corrections so long to follow-up on arranging a psychological assessment for Mr Samsudeen.”

On September 2, probation officers directed Samsudeen to see a psychologist from Corrections. Samsudeen refused, saying he would be seeing his own.

“Corrections considered that Mr Samsudeen’s failure to engage with his private psychologist was not enough to enforce a breach of his supervision condition, because such a breach would be considered low-level, and likely only to lead to a warning.

“This should not have prevented them from taking action on the breach.”

The report also notes Corrections staff were preparing an application to compel Samsudeen to comply with the psychiatric assessment component of his sentence.

“It is unclear why it took Corrections so long to act on this key part of Mr Samsudeen’s release. A huge team of people in Police and the NZSIS were exerting great effort to surveil him, while very little was achieved in terms of his potential rehabilitation.”

The following day Samsudeen visited LynnMall Countdown, armed himself with a knife and randomly attacked shoppers.

He was shot dead by a member of the armed police detail who had been tailing him.

Corrections is also facing criticism for repeatedly failing to provide Samsudeen with a rehabilitation and reintegration plan during his second period in custody.

Kathryn George/Stuff Aathill Samsudeen repeatedly asked prison authorities to see an Imam. They were only able to arrange two visits during his more than 1500 days in custody.

A separate 118-page report from the Corrections’ office of the inspectorate interviewed 40 current and former Corrections staff members, Samsudeen’s family and representatives of the Islamic community.

“Throughout his time in custody, Mr Samsudeen did not participate in any rehabilitation or reintegration programmes aimed at addressing his risk of violent extremism.”

The report found that was due to no programmes aimed at anti-radicalisation being available at the time, his status as a remand prisoner and later as a segregated prisoner and his own reluctance to engage in programmes.

The lack of focus on rehabilitation continued once Samsudeen was released from prison.

“Although the plan outlined risks and action points, it did not include any plan to attempt to reintegrate him back into the community.

“When Mr Samsudeen was released on 13 July 2021, no rehabilitation programme had been developed to provide wrap-around support to Mr Samsudeen or effectively reduce the risks that he posed to others.”

Corrections also failed to contact Samsudeen’s family as they planned his release into the community.

There is little doubt Samsudeen was a complex and intensely difficult prisoner who, at the time of his death, was facing charges related to an attack on three prison guards.

There were complaints about him “preaching” to fellow prisoners and instances where he was attacked by cellmates and subjected to racial abuse.

Samsudeen also laid complaints with the inspectorate frequently about his inability to see an Imam.

The report found Samsudeen initially asked to see an Imam in April 2018. It was not until December 2020 – 967 days later – that he was able to see an Imam for the first time.

Corrections was only able to facilitate one other visit from the Imam in the 1565 days Samsudeen spent in prison, either on remand or as a sentenced prisoner.

While Covid-19 lockdowns played a part, the report found shortcomings.

“The Inspectorate’s view is that statutory requirements to support Mr Samsudeen’s specific religious and cultural needs were not adequately met by Corrections.”

Just what effect Corrections’ failings had is not defined in the report.

“While these issues present some real missed opportunities for intervention, the Inspectorate can draw no conclusion as to any direct correlation between these aspects of Mr Samsudeen’s treatment and management, and his subsequent offending,” the report finds.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis acknowledged there were “lessons to be learned” by his department.

“It was the first time that they’ve had to deal with somebody with his intense need, his risk profile and his background.”

The uniqueness was echoed by Minister responsible for the SIS, Andrew Little.

“He was seen as a national security risk, I think that did inform a lot of behaviours in terms of protection and security. It didn’t do a lot … to change behaviours.”

In a statement, Corrections chief executive Jeremy Lightfoot said since the reviews they had taken a “number of steps to further strengthen our psychological services” in the area of violent extremism and disengagement.

Corrections was developing new psychological assessment and treatment guidelines, and providing increased training for psychologists, he said.

A Principal Adviser Psychology for violent extremism – to provide advice and support to frontline staff – had been appointed, and Corrections was investigating options for general training in psychological assessment and treatment regarding violent extremism.

Specialist clinical supervision for staff, where required, was now also provided.

”We are committed to learning from this event and to continuing our work with partner agencies to keep New Zealanders safe.”