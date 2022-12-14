Corrupt council assets manager took cash bribes in exchange for $500,000 worth of contracts, jury finds

Vivek Goel on trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He was found guilty of 20 fraud related charges on Tuesday.

A corrupt council assets manager took cash bribes in exchange for ensuring lucrative contracts fell into the laps of his associates, a jury has found.

Vivek Goel was found guilty of 14 charges of corruption and bribery of an official, four charges of corrupt use of official information and two charges of obtaining by deception following an eight-week trial at the High Court in Christchurch, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The former Westland District Council asset manager was responsible for 67% of the council’s spending between 2015 and 2017.

The director of one benefiting company, Amar Singh, paid Goel cash bribes in exchange for being awarded a series of asset management contracts valued at almost $500,000.

Singh was found guilty on 14 charges of corruption and bribery of an official and one charge of obtaining by deception. He was also found guilty on nine charges of obstructing an SFO investigation by providing false or misleading information.

Singh’s son, Ashish Sevta, was found not guilty on one charge of obtaining by deception.

The SFO investigation, which began in 2017, found a trail of unexplained cash payments, confidential spreadsheets and evidence of “serious corruption”, the Crown said at trial.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Amar Singh on trial at the High Court in Christchurch. He was found guilty of 24 fraud-related charges.

Goel used confidential information gained in his position to secure lucrative contracts for himself, Singh and others to benefit directly from, without them being released for public tender and while accepting bribes to do so.

Travel records and cash withdrawals showed Singh was withdrawing cash and paying it to Goel in person on more than one occasion in order to obtain confidential information on how to successfully obtain local government tender contracts.

Many of the charges were focused around three procurement processes, including the Franz Josef wastewater treatment plant redevelopment. The $7 million contract was awarded to a startup company – Technoservices Ltd – with a cake decorator listed as its sole director.

Joanne Naish/Stuff Westland mayor Bruce Smith chairs his final council meeting before retiring from politics to concentrate on his health recovery.

The jury heard Goel was a “stickler for the rules” – a front he put on to mask that he was secretly breaking them.

Goel was instrumental in providing information covertly to ensure contracts were won.

He provided information directly to Singh through a personal email address on how to undercut competitors. Singh amended one particular tender application upon receiving this information and won the contract as a result.

Goel helped write the rules around each tender process and had access to the records of any companies that were vying for each tender.

He was the perfect “inside man” for his associates, the Crown said.

By exploiting procurement processes designed to ensure public funds achieve the best outcome, Goel put personal gain above the wellbeing of the community he was employed to serve as an official, SFO director Karen Chang said.

“This was an egregious breach of the trust placed in him by his employer and the public.

“The defendants went to great lengths to hide their offending, including communicating through personal and dummy email addresses, WhatsApp and manipulating documents.

“Their actions were harmful to the community, the council and to other companies which invested significant resources in preparing genuine tenders while believing they were on a level playing field.”

Goel and Singh were remanded in custody and will be sentenced on March 22.