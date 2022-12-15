Confusion reigns over controversial police technique after top officer's bungle

A bungle by police over whether they were halting the use of a controversial interviewing technique that extracted a false confession from a murder suspect has led to confusion, and backtracking by a senior officer.

Last week, Detective Inspector Steve Anderson emailed senior police staff telling them that use of the Complex Investigation Phased Engagement Model (CIPEM), also known as PEACE Plus, was being suspended indefinitely while a wide-ranging national review of all police interviewing practices and training was carried out.

The announcement came amid an investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into complaints about CIPEM, and followed a year-long Stuff investigation into CIPEM that revealed the extent of the technique’s use, and widespread concerns about it.

CIPEM was created by recently retired Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald to crack cold cases, and aimed to get suspects who had previously refused to speak to talk with police.

It sought to do this by replacing the traditional “cop-mode” of interviewing, with comfortable seating, shared takeaways, and a more relaxed interviewing style.

However, its use has been strongly criticised, having led to a false confession and the collapse of a high profile murder investigation, and another CIPEM interview being described as “oppressive” and “very troubling” by one of the country’s most respected barristers.

In an email seen by Stuff, Anderson, who is part of the National Crime Investigations Group and a leading CIPEM interviewer, announced the technique “will be put on hold until further notice” and alluded to recent media coverage about it.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Former Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald was the author of CIPEM, and closely involved with its deployment.

However, when Stuff sought clarification from police about the reasons for this on Monday, Assistant Commissioner Lauano Sue Schwalger claimed information received by Stuff “was mistaken and is inaccurate”, and insisted CIPEM/PEACE Plus would continue uninterrupted.

Then on Wednesday, Schwalger admitted to Stuff that staff had indeed been told the interviewing technique was being suspended.

“The email sent by Detective Inspector Anderson was incorrect and should not have been sent. A follow-up email has since been sent to relevant staff to correct this information and reiterate that PEACE Plus has not been put on hold and continues to be available for cold cases and critical incidents.

“DI Anderson is an extremely skilled officer and valued member of the New Zealand Police. The email was sent due to a misunderstanding, which happens from time-to-time in large organisations such as police.”

Supplied Lois Tolley, 30, was shot point-blank in her Upper Hutt home in December 2016. The police case against each of the three men charged with her murder collapsed in 2021. Nobody has been held accountable for her killing.

Anderson, who has recently been promoted to the rank of detective inspector, was at the heart of CIPEM interviews that led to a man making a false confession in the case of murdered Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley.

A High Court judge later ruled the suspect, “X” was manipulated during the interviews and his “confession” was not credible, and was “unfairly obtained by an unfair process”.

Justice Simon France said the CIPEM technique was used to “unacceptable excess”, and the interviews weren’t a pursuit of a “neutral truth” but “a sustained pursuit of a particular ‘truth’”.

Police commissioned an independent review into the investigation, but have refused to release its findings.

Fitzgerald, 58, retired in October after 31 years in police, but insisted his departure wasn’t due to scrutiny of CIPEM.

Anderson has remained one of CIPEM’s main interviewers, telling a court last year he had conducted seven CIPEM interviews between August 2019 and June 2021.

The latest backtracking by Police over CIPEM’s use has continued ongoing controversy about it.

Developed in 2018 by Fitzgerald, it was kept secret from the public until this year.

CHRIS SKELTON In 1985, 1-year-old Penny-Tui Taputoro suffered a fatal head injury while in the care of a family friend. Despite suspicions about the babysitter's story, she hasn't been charged.

Police have fought to keep many aspects of CIPEM hidden, forcing Stuff to twice obtain court orders to release documents and information related to the controversial technique.

They say CIPEM has been used in five investigations, and attempted unsuccessfully in another two. In two of the CIPEM cases, police say a suspect has been cleared.

But police refuse to say how many convictions have resulted from CIPEM interviews, though Stuff is aware of one case where it was used, which led to a man confessing to a cold case killing and pleading guilty to murder. This interview has not attracted criticism.

The use of CIPEM will be specifically considered by police during the current review of all their interviewing practices, which is the first in nearly two decades.

The review is being led by Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers, and is due to be completed by May 31, 2023.