Young women traumatised after group of teens brutally assaulted them at Christchurch bus stop

Sara, 18, and her friend Saqara, 20, are struggling to sleep and no longer feel safe after being attacked by a group of teens aged between 12 and 17 in Christchurch.

Two young women are struggling to sleep at night after they were brutally assaulted by five youths as they waited for a bus in Christchurch.

Sara, 18, and her best friend, Saqara, 20, whose last names Stuff has agreed not to publish for their safety, had been having a fun day in Christchurch on Sunday.

Saqara had arrived from Auckland on Thursday and was excited to spend time with Sara.

By 9.15pm they were ready to catch the bus home from the Bus Interchange. While they were waiting they made a Tiktok video using a bluetooth speaker Sara had with her.

READ MORE:

* Security guards 'have no power at all' to protect retailers, security boss says

* Staff 'helpless and scared' after school student attacked in bus exchange cafe

* Young shoplifters terrorising shopkeepers near Christchurch bus exchange



It was then that a group of five teens, thought to be aged between 12 and 17, came over to the women.

One of the girls in the group appeared to be drunk and asked for a drink from a bottle of Nitro (a pre-mixed vodka drink) the women had with them.

Sara told her no, and the group headed back to the exchange, but stopped when they heard Saqara whisper “f off”. The girl then asked Saqara to repeat what she said and got aggressive.

A security guard at the bus exchange saw what was unfolding and urged the women to get on a bus that had arrived.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Sara, 18, and her best friend Saqara, 20 were brutally attacked by teenagers on Sunday.

However, the girls realised they had taken the wrong bus and got off just past Christchurch Hospital. They then sat at the bus stop and waited.

As they waited, they saw the same group crossing the road. A boy in the group shouted at Saqara and started hitting her.

The same girl that previously approached the pair yelled at Sara and two other boys started kicking her.

Terrified, she fell to the ground and sustained a number of blows to her head and stomach.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The pair are covered in bruises that were initially black.

Saqara managed to get away and raise the alarm, but it was a passing ambulance driver who stopped the assault when he saw what was happening as he drove past.

The group, estimated to be aged between 12-17, took Sara’s bluetooth speaker and her prized iPhone 13 ProMax which she was paying off, and fled.

They also made off with her handbag.

The paramedic assessed Sara and checked her for concussion. Although she will have no long term physical effects, she has suffered mentally.

Trying to relay her story brings on anxiety attacks and since the assault she has stayed at Saqara’s mother’s house in Burwood.

The two women, who describe themselves as sisters, cannot sleep. Sara wakes up screaming and keeps reliving the trauma in her head.

On Thursday the pair ventured out for the first time but felt paranoid and scared.

What has made it worse, is that one of the attackers has used Sara’s Tiktok account to send taunting messages to her.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The pair are scared to leave home.

In them the attacker states how much the group have sold her belongings for and tells Sara they have dumped everything else.

The person says they “just wanted to make some quick cash” and claims “no-one was meant to get hurt”.

The women have made official statements to police, who are investigating. They have also shown the police the messages Sara received.

Saqara’s mother, Lydia, wants the culprits caught and punished and intends to move her family south within the year because of the rising youth crime in the city.

Two days before the assault they had heard the gunshots that rang out just streets away in four separate late-night incidents.

She’s especially upset for Sara, who no longer has the phone she had wanted for such a long time – but still has over $1000 to pay off on it.

“These kids don’t have a lot, and they look after what they’ve got.”

Covered in bruises, the girls just want to know they will be safe if they leave their homes.

“We just want the police to stop them doing it again,” Saqara says as she hugs her friend. “It’s scary.”