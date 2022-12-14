Police jacket and cap stolen from Christchurch police station

Three offenders broke into a Christchurch police station.

A police cap and hi-visibility jacket have been stolen from a Christchurch police station after an early morning burglary.

Three offenders pulled up to Lyttelton police station on Sumner Rd at 1am on Wednesday in a white four-door hatchback before breaking into the station.

The jacket and the cap were the only items taken, a police spokesperson said.

Police were making inquiries to identify the offenders, including looking at CCTV footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call 105

or share information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.