A man was assaulted in central Christchurch before having his car stolen by the offender. (File photo)

A man was taken to hospital after an early-morning assault in which he had his car stolen as he was attacked on a central city street.

The incident happened at 5.30am on Hereford St in Christchurch, a police spokesperson said.

When officers arrived they found the man had been attacked by an assailant who then stole his car.

The injured man was taken to hospital, where his condition is unclear.

An investigation is ongoing.