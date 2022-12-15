Last time alleged killer was in the papers he was making cupcakes for an SPCA fundraiser

Last time Alizaye Todd featured on Stuff he was an intermediate student making cupcakes for an SPCA fundraiser.

Today he appears as one of two young men accused of murder.

Todd, 19, is charged with murdering Darcy Strickland, 29, in Flaxmere on the night of October 13.

Strickland died at the scene. A woman who was also assaulted was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE:

* Teen charged with murder smiles and makes gang signs in court

* Darcy Strickland homicide: Second arrest and charges laid

* Police believe friends may be hiding person wanted in connection with Hawke's Bay homicide



Name suppression for Todd lapsed on Thursday.

Todd’s alleged co-offender, aged 22, was granted continued interim name suppression at a brief appearance via video link in the High Court at Napier.

SUPPLIED Darcy Strickland was killed in Flaxmere, Hawke’s Bay, on October 13. (File photo)

When Todd appeared in court via audiovisual link last month he smiled, appeared animated, and made gang signs to supporters in the courtroom.

Todd is also facing charges of injuring with intent to do grievous bodily harm in relation to the assault of a woman, which occurred in the same incident that led to Strickland’s death.

Following Todd’s appearance last month Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said police would again like to thank the members of the public who had come forward to assist with the investigation.

“Anyone that has information relating to the assault that has not already spoken to police is encouraged to come forward and share any information they may have,” she said.

Strickland’s whānau described him as a “lovely”, “soft natured” and “gentle” young man.

Strickland had returned from Paris about three weeks prior to his death and had been staying with his parents, just a few metres down the road from where he died.