'Blinded by love': Why a young man helped bury a body in a forest

Dale Watene was shot dead by his partner, Sandy Graham. His body was then buried in a remote forest.

“Blinded by love”, George Hyde buried the body of a murdered man deep in a forest. He then tried to disguise the shallow grave with rubbish. How did he escape jail? Blair Ensor reports.

When Sandy Graham moved to Tuatapere, in western Southland, a teenage farmworker who was visiting a friend next door helped her unload the moving truck.

Just 16, impressionable, and living alone, George Hyde quickly became enamoured with the attractive, chatty 23-year-old woman.

Before long, the pair were sharing dinner, and Graham had become a mother-like figure to Hyde.

They celebrated Christmas together. Hyde attended Graham’s two children's birthday parties, even after she moved to the neighbouring town of Otautau, a 30km drive away.

And on April 17, 2020, about six years after they met, the best friends took turns digging a grave deep in a forest as the children played nearby.

Later that day, Hyde returned to the forest with the body of Dale Watene, a father to a then 5-year-old boy, and buried him.

The night before, Graham had shot Watene, her boyfriend, through the mouth with a .22 rifle during a domestic dispute in the hallway of her Otautau home.

Then, like she’d done so many times before, she called Hyde and asked for his help.

Stuff George Hyde and Sandy Graham buried Dale Watene's body in a forest after Graham shot him at her Southland home.

In the days that followed, as people searched for Watene, Graham told lie after lie. She even contacted his mother and asked if she knew where he was.

Hyde returned to the forest, at Graham’s request, and tried to disguise the freshly dug grave with a pile of bricks and mortar and other rubbish from his home.

But the pair’s web of deceit unravelled when police miraculously found Watene’s body during a search of the forest, five weeks after the shooting.

By the time Graham and Hyde were arrested their friendship had grown into a sexual relationship.

In July, following a lengthy trial, Hyde was found guilty of being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter, while Graham was found guilty of murder.

SUPPLIED Dale Watene’s body was buried deep in a forest. George Hyde tried to disguise the grave with rubbish from his home.

The jury didn’t accept his claim that Graham had told him Watene had shot himself during a domestic dispute, and that he’d helped cover up what had happened because he didn’t want her to get in trouble for having an illicit gun and risk losing her children. But they didn’t go as far as concluding that he knew a murder had been committed.

Hyde narrowly escaped jail, and was sentenced to eight months’ home detention in November.

“I could very easily… have decided you needed to be sentenced to imprisonment but by a fine margin, I am going to sentence you to home detention,” said Justice Gerald Nation, who’d presided over the case. “And, obviously that requires a degree of understanding from the family, from [Dale Watene’s son’s mother].”

Earlier, Watene’s former partner, who cannot be named for legal reasons, told the court that Hyde’s actions had “prolonged our pain not knowing what had happened to him”.

Supplied Dale Watene was murdered by his partner, Sandy Graham.

“However, the most painful and disgusting choice you made… was the complete lack of care and dignity you showed to Dale's body by helping Graham to bury him. The digging of his grave in front of two small children and then burying his body and the final insult of throwing rubbish over his grave is unforgivable to my family and especially for Dale's little boy. The punishment you receive will never be enough for the pain, sadness and anguish that you helped inflict on our son, and my family."

Prior to the hearing, one of Hyde’s friends told Stuff he felt for Hyde, who was “blinded by love” and a misguided sense of loyalty to Graham.

“He was in love – in love with not just her, but the attention she gave him and the way she made him feel. She led him astray. She is a very manipulative person who tried to force George into doing something he didn’t want to do.”

The man said Hyde would find prison a difficult proposition. “He’s not the sharpest guy, but he still cuts. He’s a good guy, loyal to a fault. He's young, made mistakes and is honestly paying for it. This isn't something he's taken lightly, he's full of remorse and regret. I just hope he gets another shot at life, [but] this will certainly make things hard for him.”

At sentencing, Hyde’s lawyer Fiona Guy Kidd​, KC, accepted that her client’s actions were “reprehensible” and made the police investigation more difficult.

JAMES JUBB/Stuff Fiona Guy Kidd, KC, represented George Hyde following the murder.

But the jury’s verdict didn’t mean they’d rejected his motivation for helping Graham.

Guy Kidd made various submissions in support of her client being sentenced to home detention.

Prior to the murder, Hyde had spent all but a few months of his life living in Tuatapere. His parents split when he was at primary school. By the time he’d turned 16, his mother had left town, and he was living alone. He lived a simple life. He was a hard worker, and enjoyed fixing cars and going 4WDing in his spare time. Those who knew him said he was quiet, had few friends, and was easily led. He had a lower than average IQ, and cognitive weaknesses in verbal comprehension and working memory.

Guy Kidd said it was during Hyde’s “formative years” that he’d formed a strong bond with Graham, who the Crown described at trial as a “master manipulator”.

When Hyde was confronted with the sight of Watene’s body on the night of the murder, he’d never been to a funeral, let alone a seen dead person, and was in a state of shock.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff George Hyde and Sandy Graham appear for sentencing in the High Court at Invercargill in November.

“What is significant and unusual in assessing the culpability of Mr Hyde in relation to this offence is the effect of the combination of Ms Graham’s manipulation and Mr Hyde’s cognitive weaknesses, which rendered him less likely to think through and question her explanation and the appropriateness of the actions he was taking,” Guy Kidd said.

“This manipulation also took place within a relationship in which Mr Hyde deeply trusted her and held her and her children in his heart with affection and where she had raised their welfare/future care as a factor to enlist his help.”

Guy Kidd submitted that Hyde’s cognitive difficulties “reduce the moral culpability of his offending”.

She also noted he had a previously unblemished criminal record, except for a drink-driving conviction he’d earned as a teenager.

After his arrest, Hyde had to quit the farm contracting job he’d held since leaving school at the age of 15, and leave Southland. He’d also had to sell his house to support himself, and would have to pay for his legal representation.

References filed in support of Hyde, described him as a highly regarded and valued employee, Guy Kidd said.

“His strong work ethic and mechanical skills support the submission that he is capable of reintegration into society as a pro-social person.”

Hyde had expressed remorse for the offending, and wished he’d taken a different course of action on the night of the murder, she said.

Justice Nation said he had no doubt Hyde would have realised the seriousness of the situation when he saw Watene had been shot, but Graham had asked for his help, not because he was her best friend, but because she knew she could manipulate him into helping her.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Justice Gerald Nation presided over the murder trial in the High Court at Invercargill.

“I am satisfied this is what she did on the night of April 16, [2020] and in the days and weeks that followed ultimately reaching a point in that manipulation where you had a sexual relationship with her. I am satisfied, but for the way Ms Graham used you, you would never have done what you did.”

Regardless, the judge said, Hyde treated Watene’s body with “callousness and disrespect” and caused “serious harm” to those who were left wondering what had happened to him. “You intended… that Dale Watene would never have the dignity of a proper funeral and that his friends and family would never have the opportunity to show the respect and the love they had for him.”

His actions in attempting to make it impossible for police to find Watene’s body made the offending “particularly serious”.

Being an accessory after the fact to manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of seven years’ imprisonment. Other cases where people have disposed of bodies have attracted starting points of about two and a half years’ imprisonment, which was the starting point adopted by Justice Nation.

The judge then gave discounts for Hyde’s age, previous good character, remorse, the way he was manipulated by Graham, his cognitive impairment, and the time he’d spent on bail, which allowed him to consider the prospect of home detention. While he acknowledged the need to denounce such offending, he ultimately decided not to send Hyde to jail.

“I accept, with everything that has happened to you as a result of what you did, you are never likely to offend like this again.”

Graham, on the other hand, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years.

The judge described Graham as an alcoholic and a brazen liar, who was prone to irrational violence. He called her offending callous, heartless and without remorse.