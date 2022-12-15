Teen charged with abducting and strangling girl in alleged sex attack at Christchurch park appears in District Court

A storage shed at Barrington Park in Christchurch, where an alleged assault took place on Saturday.

A 17-year-old man has had his first appearance in the adult court over an alleged sex attack on a woman in Barrington Park, Christchurch.

He is charged with abduction of a girl aged 12 to 16, strangulation, sexual violation, doing an indecent act and theft. He also is charged with burglary at a school.

The teen, whose interim name suppression was continued, appeared at the Christchurch District Court in front of Judge Quentin Hix on Thursday. No application for bail was made.

The alleged assault happened about 9pm on Saturday – while it was still light – near the alleyway to Sugden St, Detective Senior Sergeant Damon Wells said.

READ MORE:

* Man faces kidnapping, strangulation charges after alleged assault in Whangārei

* Man on kidnapping, strangulation charges in intensive care unit

* Two 'strangulation' cases in the Christchurch courts



The teen appeared in Christchurch Youth Court last Thursday before Judge Quentin Hix, where his case was transferred to the District Court. He did not apply for bail then either.

He was remanded in custody to January 16.

Police are not looking for anyone else over the incident and thanked members of the public who helped.

Investigators cordoned off a sports equipment storage building after the alleged assault on Saturday.

The victim was continuing to recover and was being supported by family and friends, police said on Wednesday.

Police still wanted to hear from anyone who was in the area about the time the alleged assault occurred, especially if they had security camera or dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 105 quoting file number ‘221204/2416’.