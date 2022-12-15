Probation officer's lost bank card used by offender in illegal grocery grab

It took Rex Phillips three hours to spend more than $1000 at seven supermarkets in New Plymouth. (File photo)

A Taranaki man went on a supermarket spree, hitting seven stores in three hours and spending more than $1000, by using a bank card owned by a probation officer.

On November 2, about 4pm, Rex Joseph Phillips was outside the New Plymouth probation office on Devon St West, when he found a bank card on the footpath.

Phillips was a client of the probation service, and the card belonged to an officer who worked for the government department.

After picking up the card, Phillips drove to the Countdown supermarket in Spotswood, where he met up with two associates at about 5pm, the summary of facts said.

The trio went into the store, and the card was used three separate times to buy items worth $86.

Phillips pleaded guilty to using a lost bank card illegally during a supermarket spend-up in early November.

Within the next three-and-a-half hours, Phillips travelled to six other supermarkets, including the Pak n Save, Countdown, and New World stores in New Plymouth.

By 8.30pm, $1118 had been spent on the defendant’s illegal grocery grab.

On Thursday, the 54-year-old appeared in the New Plymouth District Court where he pleaded guilty to seven charges of using a document for pecuniary advantage.

Phillips’ lawyer Susan Hurley said her client had recently completed a term of community work, and remained under the supervision of the probation service, in relation to past offending.

Judge Tony Greig ordered a pre-sentence report to consider the new charges, and referred the case to restorative justice.

Phillips will be sentenced on April 5.