Gang member third striker's seven-year maximum sentence not grossly disproportionate, Appeal Court says

Gang member’s seven year jail term for a third strike offence has been upheld by the Court of Appeal.

A King Cobra gang member, whose life had been abusive and chaotic since he was a toddler, has had his appeal for a reduction in his third strike sentence dismissed.

Wiremu Tamehana Allen​, who became a King Cobra when he was shot in the chest leaving the Mongrel Mob, had been sentenced to the maximum of seven years IN jail in 2020 for wounding with reckless disregard.

Allen and a younger man had forced their way into a Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, flat in the early hours of June 15, 2019, trying to collect a debt.

Both invaders had pistols and the victim was shot in the side of the knee when the younger man's firearm discharged, which the Crown accepted was accidental.

READ MORE:

* Mentally ill third striker's indecent assault sentence to be reconsidered

* Convicted murderer fails to overturn sentence of minimum of 15 years

* Kisser's sentence unjust but what Parliament wanted, top court told

* Third-striker gets maximum for role in shooting victim in knee

* Severe, unjust sentence for ill man expected to go to highest court

* Jail for life without parole broke fundamental human rights, court told



As the pair rummaged through his belongings, taking $460 cash and a phone, the victim escaped and called police.

It was a third strike offence, so Allen had to be sentenced to seven years’ jail, the maximum for his crime. He also had 60 previous convictions.

In sentencing, Justice Karen Clark​ had said that if it was not for the required maximum she would have given him a jail term of two years and one month. She did, however, allow him to apply for parole.

She had outlined his history that included being taken into state care at 4 years old where he was abused, getting into gangs and self-medicating with drugs and alcohol.

Allen asked the Court of Appeal to reduce his sentence based on the principles that had come out in the case of a mentally impaired man, Daniel Fitzgerald, who received the maximum after being convicted of indecent assault after kissing a woman on Cuba St.

The Supreme Court had found that being sentenced to the maximum was so grossly disproportionate it breached Fitzgerald’s rights.

However, the Court of Appeal could not see the similarities with Allen.

“This latest offence appears to be the most serious, so it cannot be said that he is an ‘inadvertent and unforeseen casualty of the three strikes regime’.”

They dismissed the appeal.

The third strike legislation was repealed earlier this year.